VA Home Buyer Work Shop

It's Our Turn To Serve You: Understanding your VA Entitlement Benefit

Topics We'll Cover:

• Getting Your Certificate of Eligibility

• How Your Disability Rating Impacts Your Property Taxes & Closing Costs

• Common VA Loan Myths BUSTED

• Benefits of a VA Loan

• What does Zero Down REALLY mean?

• What role your REALTOR® plays

• What are closing costs - WHO pays what?

• How to avoid CRASHING your transaction

and more!

