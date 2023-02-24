VA Home Buyer Work Shop

Please join us on Thursday, March 2nd at Big Shots Golf for a VA Home Buyer Workshop!
It's Our Turn To Serve You: Understanding your VA Entitlement Benefit
After our workshop, stay a bit and hit a few golf balls with us!
Topics We'll Cover:
• Getting Your Certificate of Eligibility
• How Your Disability Rating Impacts Your Property Taxes & Closing Costs
• Common VA Loan Myths BUSTED
• Benefits of a VA Loan
• What does Zero Down REALLY mean?
• What role your REALTOR® plays
• What are closing costs - WHO pays what?
• How to avoid CRASHING your transaction
and more!
Appetizers and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages will be served
Hosted by:
The Andrea Kitzmann Group @ Keller Williams Realty
Summer Handy @ Guardian Mortgage
Allison Strope @ Aggieland Title Company
Sean Moore @ Moore Inspections, LLC
RSVP by clicking the link below: