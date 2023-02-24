327324976_570855694665667_4143148233590441929_n.jpg

VA Home Buyer Work Shop

Event by The Andrea Kitzmann Group at Keller Williams Realty, Moore Inspections, LLC

Please join us on Thursday, March 2nd at Big Shots Golf for a VA Home Buyer Workshop!

It's Our Turn To Serve You: Understanding your VA Entitlement Benefit

 After our workshop, stay a bit and hit a few golf balls with us! 

Topics We'll Cover:

• Getting Your Certificate of Eligibility

• How Your Disability Rating Impacts Your Property Taxes & Closing Costs

• Common VA Loan Myths BUSTED

• Benefits of a VA Loan

• What does Zero Down REALLY mean?

• What role your REALTOR® plays

• What are closing costs - WHO pays what?

• How to avoid CRASHING your transaction

and more!

 Appetizers and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages will be served 

Hosted by:

The Andrea Kitzmann Group @ Keller Williams Realty

Summer Handy @ Guardian Mortgage

Allison Strope @ Aggieland Title Company

Sean Moore @ Moore Inspections, LLC

RSVP by clicking the link below:

https://bit.ly/AKGVABuyers 

BigShots Golf – Aggieland 400 W. Villa Maria Rd., Bryan, Texas
https://andrea.bryanandcollegestationhomes.com/page/va-home-buyers/cp3f45738b2f0c4d?fbclid=IwAR1VUW20bvjOEeU_8pyXICbnPFB-Qw8ioqZeQs8AyVR1gttJwmpQCj4u_z4
