VALENTINE'S DAY SOCIAL

Ages 55+ are invited to celebrate love with a day of fun and fellowship on Friday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. Activities include a fashion show, entertainment, dancing, light refreshments, door prizes, and more.

Admission is free, but registration is required by Feb. 3. Call 979.764.2670 or visit the Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Center & Community Center, or Southwood Community Center to reserve your spot.