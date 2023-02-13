Valentine's Day Special - All Dog Adoptions $14

Love is in the air and our staff is excited to help you find your perfect match. Get ready to adopt your forever Valentine! Starting February 14th, all dog adoptions will be $14! But don't wait this Valentine special only lasts until Saturday, February 18th.

To adopt: COME IN during business hours: Tuesday - Friday: 12 PM - 6:00 PM and Saturday: 12 PM - 4:00 PM. NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED.

To fill out an adoption application: https://www.bryantx.gov/.../bryan-animal-center-online.../

To view our adoptable pets: https://www.bryantx.gov/animal-center/adoptable-pets/

To foster: email dcisneros@bryantx.gov

To donate: https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/BRY