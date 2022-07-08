You’re invited to join the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board for their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Activities will commence with the “Honor Wall Roll Call,” a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor. Musical renditions, remarks and presentations to follow include: National Anthem and Texas Our Texas, special recognition of Brazos Valley Heroes (Service Medley), Rifle Salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps and more. Our guest speaker is Coach Gary Blair. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Deadline to add a name on the Wall of Honor is Aug. 15 each year to be included in that year's Veterans Day Ceremony: http://bvvm.org/wall-of-honor