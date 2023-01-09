Violinist Featured at Plass Music Series

Violinist Derek Song will be the featured artist for the Plass Recital Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Bryan. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Boston, Derek was the winner of the Brazos Valley Concerto Competition in 2017. He has since won numerous awards, including being the youngest recipient of the Berklee String Department Award, and participated in music festivals such as Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra programs. The program will feature works ranging from Bach to Joe Hisaishi’s Howl’s Moving Castle. Derek will be accompanied by Saint Andrew’s music director Linda Patterson. The recital is free and open to the public.