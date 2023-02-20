The Vision & Learning Connection Seminar

This seminar is free and open to the public so we encourage you to invite other parents and educators! Dr. Lisa Januskey, developmental optometrist, will discuss how visual disorders can affect learning and teach you how to identify kids who may have them.

Her presentation will include:

The importance of effective visual skills in the learning environment.

How to identify visual disorders in the classroom and at home.

Shared symptoms of visual disorders with dyslexia and ADHD

Time for Q&A

Refreshments

1 in 10 children have a vision problem significant enough to impact their learning. Did you know? They can see 20/20 and still have a vision disorder. Make sure your kids have the visual skills they need to succeed in school this year!