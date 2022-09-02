The Vision and Learning Connection

Free Local Event: Participants will learn how 17 different visual skills influence a child's academic success and how vision dysfunctions can mimic dyslexia and ADHD. Participants will discover that having 20/20 vision does not preclude having a vision disorder. They will become familiar with the common signs and symptoms that suggest that the core root of a child's academic struggles may be their eyes or how they process visual information. Treatment for these conditions will also be discussed. If you know a child that is struggling in school, or is doing well but has to expend a lot of effort to maintain his/her performance, then this is a seminar that you don't want to miss.