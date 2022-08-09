Walk to End Alzheimer's- Caldwell

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. We will start the walk at Mimosa Mercantile. Once you are finished the party will begin. Join us at the downtown walk to END ALZHEIMER'S.