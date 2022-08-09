Walk With a Doc- College Station

Walk with a Doc is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle. At each month’s walk, a Baylor Scott & White Health physician will speak briefly about his or her area of expertise — from tips for avoiding heatstroke or managing allergies to steps to help maintain mental wellness. Walkers will then enjoy a one- to two-mile walk with the physician, during which you can continue the conversation and ask the physician health-related questions. This is a free monthly program and pre-registration is not required. All ages welcome.