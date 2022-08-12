Welcome to the Washington County Fair, the Oldest Fair in Texas! The Washington County Fair is an annual event held each September by the Washington County Fair Association. It is a culmination of efforts by hundreds of volunteers, sponsors and community supporters who have dedicated their time to the area youth. The Washington County Fair Association, a non-profit organization, holds this tremendous event at the Washington County Fair Grounds facilities, which is owned and operated by the local county government. The Washington County Fair has become one of Washington County's premiere festivals. It offers several days of exciting events such as a rodeo, carnival, live music & concerts, food, a variety of livestock shows, arts and crafts, special attractions, contests, commercial exhibits and more...