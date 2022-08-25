Watercolor Batik Workshop with Kathie George

Registration is now open for World-Class artist and Awards Winners Kathie George’s combination watercolor-batik and watercolor-media workshop in Degallery from March 17-18, 2023

George teaches workshops all across the country, as well as conducting international destination workshops in Italy, France, and Spain. Her work is primarily water media and collage, but she is best known for her “watercolor batik.” “Her batiking process is an exciting one, building layer upon layer of wax and color on Japanese Ginwashi rice paper as the painting progresses,” a spokesperson said. Other mediums to be examined will be the use of Geli Plates to “pull” prints and create collages, as well as creating watercolors through the use of texturizing and stenciling with overlays using rich accents or pastel pencils.

All levels of painters, beginner to advanced, are encouraged to join this workshop which will be taught in a step-by-step manner.

A list of general supplies will be provided upon registration.

George will also provide palettes of watercolor paint at a minimal cost to those who are new to the medium but still wish to learn the process.

The basic cost is $290 for the two-day workshop.

WATERCOLOR BATIK ON RICE PAPER

Wax and watercolor, an interesting mix! Put the two on textured rice paper and wow! You get a look you can’t achieve any other way. Kathie will lead you step by step thru the process of layering watercolor and wax, teaching you all the important skills you need to become an expert. From choosing good photographs for batik to knowing where to put the wax to correcting something after the wax has been removed. This is a super fun medium where imperfection helps! We get a bit messy, but we have fun doing it. You will be learning from the innovator of this technique.

Kathie began this technique 30-something years ago, and from that first publication in American Artist in 1995 and many publications since, her technique has spread worldwide. Great watercolor skills are not needed for this workshop. What builds a great batik is SHAPE and VALUE.

DAY 1: Students will be familiarized with the technique thru step-by-step instructions on a project chosen by the instructor. This is the easiest way to ‘wrap’ your mind around the process of layering wax and color. We will discuss choosing a subject/photo for the watercolor batik.

DAY 2: Students will be encouraged to try the subject matter of their own choosing. However, they may continue in a step-by-step manner, if they choose, by using one of Kathie's instruction packets which are also step-by-step. Importance will be placed on the creative thought process and development of the subject matter for a batik, as well as using color and value to your advantage. Any subject can be done with batik, but we will look for projects that will be easy 'starts' for those just beginning with this process.