Wild Lights

T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night. The Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!

Join us Wednesdays-Sundays from November 25- December 31 for a Holiday Light Spectacular at Cameron Park Zoo. Kids of all ages can visit with Santa from 6pm to closing through December 23rd.

Hours of Operation:

Monday & Tuesday- Closed to public- Available for private events. Contact specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com for booking information.

Wednesday & Thursday- 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. (Last entry at 8:00 p.m.)

Friday & Saturday- 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. (Last entry at 9:00 p.m.)

Sunday- 6:00 p.m until 9:00 p.m (Last entry at 8:00 p.m)

Closed December 24-25

Ticket Information:

General Admission

Adults 13+: $15.00

Children 3-12 years old: $12.00

Children 2 & under: Free

Cameron Park Zoo Member Rate

Adults 13+: $13.00

Children 3-12 years old: $10.00

Children 2 & under: Free