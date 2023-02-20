unnamed.png

Wild West Brewfest

by

The WWBF is the Wildest, Wettest, Brew Fest in the West, with fun-filled days of gnarly barley, you won’t want to miss one single thing at this action-packed event.  Each day offers food trucks, multiple stage performances, and several party zones.

The launch party kicks off the WWBF on the Friday night before from 7-10 pm.  Saturday the WWBF opens to the VIP ticket holders one hour early and takes place in the 12,000 sq foot, climate-controlled Hop House from 2:00-9:00 pm. (Tickets are limited, so get yours now!)  General Admission hours are 3:00-9:00 pm.  Enjoy, bands, food trucks and of course beer, all day long.

Info

Wild West Brewfest 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy, Texas 77494
https://www.seetickets.us/wafform.aspx?_act=eventtickets&_pky=519157
to
