WILDFLOWER WEEKEND!

Join the Museum on Saturday, March 25th from 10 am to 2 pm for Wildflower Day at Boonville Heritage Park, a unique historical setting to enjoy and learn about local wildflowers.

Did you know that there are over 5,000 species of wildflowers in Texas? Come identify wildflowers, interact with local artists and organizations, and create your own unique wildflower masterpiece! Watercolors, coloring pencils, paper, and clipboards will be available, and budding artists are also welcome to bring their own supplies. Parking is extremely limited; visitors may park in surrounding public areas. This spring, please be considerate of the park grounds and natural landscaping! Use footpaths and be cautious not to step on the wildflowers and bluebonnets growing within the park!