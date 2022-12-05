Winter Mini Camp: Creature Chronicles At The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Creature Chronicles

BVMNH’s Creature Chronicles Winter Mini Camp is an entertaining adventure about oceans, space, and everything in between! Each day features one of the exciting books in The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series. Join us and Dr. Seuss characters as we explore topics that encourage understanding and appreciation of our natural world through interactive lessons, crafts, and games!

​

Studying science and history helps children learn and understand the world around them. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History offers children ages 4 through 12 learning opportunities in a safe, fun, and educational setting. Through non-traditional teaching techniques, creative activities, and Museum artifacts, campers will explore the natural world!

​

Students may come for one day, several days, or even all five! If parents enroll their child for all 5 sessions, they receive a $10 discount for the week. There is also a sibling discount of $2 for each session for each additional child. Before and after camp care is also available for an additional fee of $5 per hour.

DATES & THEMES

Winter Mini Camp 2022: Creature Chronicles

BVMNH’s Creature Chronicles Winter Mini Camp is an entertaining adventure about oceans, space, and everything in between! Each day features one of the exciting books in The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series. Join us and Dr. Seuss characters as we explore topics that encourage understanding and appreciation of our natural world through interactive lessons, crafts, and games.

Dates & Themes:

Monday, December 19: A Whale of a Tale - Porpoises, Dolphins, and Whales

Tuesday, December 20: There’s no place like Space! - Our Solar System

Wednesday, December 21: Would you rather be a Pollywog? - Pond Life

Thursday, December 22: Why, oh why, are the Deserts Dry? - All about Deserts

Friday, December 23: Out of Sight until Tonight - Nocturnal Animals