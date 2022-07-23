Wish Upon A Butterfly

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History invites guests to join their annual live butterfly release on Saturday, July 23!

Starting at 9 a.m., check- in with an indoor reception and enjoy live music, refreshments, crafts, and free Museum admission for families with the purchase of a Monarch Butterfly. Monarchs and wishes will be released outside from 10 to 10:30 a.m. There will also be a special prize for children in a butterfly (or caterpillar) themed costume. Butterflies tickets are now on sale for $20 each or 6 for $100.