Wish Upon A Butterfly
to
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History invites guests to join their annual live butterfly release on Saturday, July 23!
Starting at 9 a.m., check- in with an indoor reception and enjoy live music, refreshments, crafts, and free Museum admission for families with the purchase of a Monarch Butterfly. Monarchs and wishes will be released outside from 10 to 10:30 a.m. There will also be a special prize for children in a butterfly (or caterpillar) themed costume. Butterflies tickets are now on sale for $20 each or 6 for $100.