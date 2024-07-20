× Expand Courtesy of Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Monarch butterflies will fill the skies again on Saturday, July 20, 9 am – 12 pm, at Wish Upon a Butterfly, an annual fundraiser at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. This symbolic event highlights the elegant monarch, the Texas state insect. This year, festivities begin inside the Museum where guests may make a “wish keepsake” and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies outside from 10 - 10:30 am for release.

One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the Museum where visitors may enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities, and other Museum exhibits.

Unable to attend or pick-up your butterfly? Museum staff will also release purchased butterflies upon request. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the event. For more information on how to be a sponsor, or to purchase a butterfly, call 979-776-2195!