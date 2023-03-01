Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

Ages 20+ are invited to meet and connect with professional women while enjoying a light lunch at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Thursday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hear powerful and inspiring words from Tracy Foster, the associate agency director and chief financial officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and Career Coach Patti Urbani.
Admission is free, but registration is required by March 5. For more information, call 979.764.3779.
Info
Lincoln Recreation Center 1000 Eleanor Street, College Station, Texas 77840