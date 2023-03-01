Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

Ages 20+ are invited to meet and connect with professional women while enjoying a light lunch at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Thursday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hear powerful and inspiring words from Tracy Foster, the associate agency director and chief financial officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and Career Coach Patti Urbani.

Admission is free, but registration is required by March 5. For more information, call 979.764.3779.