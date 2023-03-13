Wonderhill Farms Egg-stravaganza Fundraiser!

Wonderhill Farms First Annual Eggstravaganza

It is a fundraiser-

it is an ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH BOIL -

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, face painting , dancing(for the kids) and so much more.

There will live and silent auction items that you just have to have. Hunting/Fishing Trips/Guns/Purses, and art work and so much more.

There is even a special raffle for a 5acre property in Colorado that is to die for! 1 chance for this property will cost $250 and there will be a limited number of tickets sold.

There’s more - stay tuned.

If you want to help sponsor the event- you can go to the website or you can message me.

It’s going to be the best event in Brenham this year!