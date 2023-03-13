335424281_531212299148428_2184751102456024297_n.jpg

Wonderhill Farms Egg-stravaganza Fundraiser!

by

Wonderhill Farms First Annual Eggstravaganza

It is a fundraiser-

it is an ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH BOIL -

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, face painting , dancing(for the kids) and so much more.

There will live and silent auction items that you just have to have. Hunting/Fishing Trips/Guns/Purses, and art work and so much more.

There is even a special raffle for a 5acre property in Colorado that is to die for! 1 chance for this property will cost $250 and there will be a limited number of tickets sold.

There’s more - stay tuned.

If you want to help sponsor the event- you can go to the website or you can message me.

It’s going to be the best event in Brenham this year!

Info

Washington County Expo 1305 Blue Bell Road, City of Brenham, Texas 77833
to
