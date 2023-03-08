Join us on The Green every Saturday in the Spring for Yoga on The Green hosted by a variety of trained instructors from our community! This event features a one-hour FREE community yoga practice + a chance to hang out and shop!

Bring your water, your mat, and a friend! This event is open to the public.

Stick around or head back in the afternoon for our Shopping on The Square vendor market on The Green!

Tentative to weather* If we are at 50 degrees, we continue! Check out the Facebook event discussion for updates!