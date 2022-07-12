Young Readers Book Sale

Back to School Book Sale! Hundreds of books geared to young readers will go on sale August 20 at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan. This special one-day sale features books for newborns to age 12. Shop board books. Chapter books. Graphic novels. Sci-fi. Teacher resource material will also be available. Doors open to members of the Bryan-College Station Friends of the Library at 9 a.m. and the general public at 10 a.m. Doors close at 2 p.m. Hardbacks cost $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Proceeds benefit the Bryan-College Station Library System.