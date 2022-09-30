Feeling like Fall

Although the calendar says it’s officially fall, Texas weather doesn’t always like to cooperate. Sure, we get some cooler days, but high temps and humidity seem to hang around even after the summer months are over. Meanwhile, it’s hard to walk into any store and not be immersed in the Christmas blitz of carols and decor! Autumn, however, is not to be overlooked. The days are getting shorter, the nights are longer, and we’ll eventually ease into sweater weather. But until then, we may need a little extra encouragement to get in the mood. Here are some of our suggestions.

Back to the Future

Get ahead of the trend and a jump-start on next year by incorporating Glidden by PPG’s 2023 color of the year — Vining Ivy — into your interior wall palette. Its serene yet intriguing blue-green hue provides a surprisingly complementary backdrop for accent pieces in autumn colors — those warm golds, earthy browns, burnt orange, and rich reds — that often get lost against more neutral shades. It also brings out the richness of natural elements and materials, such as hardwoods, houseplants, and accent pieces that bring the outside in.

Chapmans Paint Co.

1700 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan

(979) 776-6070

Shake, then Bake

Did you know that the Texas state tree is the pecan? October marks the beginning of Texas’ pecan harvest, which typically runs through January. It also helps explain why pecan pie is a favorite holiday dessert. James and Terica Reynolds sell fresh, shelled pecans from their Brazos Valley orchard, packaged in halves or pieces, as well as nine gourmet flavors, including Cajun, Cinnamon Sugar, Honey Roasted, Mexican Spice, Cocoa, Hot & Spicy, Southern Praline, Texas Mesquite BBQ, and according to James, their most popular: Creme Brulee. You can find the Reynolds on Saturday mornings at the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market in Bryan, where they also sell handmade candles, soaps, and bath and body products. 1 lb. bag of fresh shelled pecans, $15; 18 oz. gourmet flavors start at $8.95.

The Pecanery, LLC

14429 CR227, Caldwell

thepecanery.com

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin spice! From specialty coffees to air fresheners to Thomas’ English Muffins (if you can find ‘em), the pumpkin spice rage only lasts about a month before it disappears for another year. To celebrate its arrival, try this twist on tradition that combines Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon with Pumpkin Reàl (pureed pumpkins infused into a blend of cane sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove), and Finest Call Old Fashioned Mix. Enjoy this delightful cocktail while it lasts — only through Oct. 31. $13.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

820 University Drive E, College Station

razzoos.com/collegestation

Snuggly Soft

It might be a little early yet to get cozy under a comforter, but it's not too soon to curl up with a luxurious throw. The elegant, lightly padded Lynette throw blanket by Bella Notte is made of soft velvet backed with mid-weight linen whose floral embroidered design was inspired by vintage chinoiserie. Handcrafted and dyed in small batches, Bella Notte linens are heirloom quality and soften with every wash. The luxury line is one of several available for purchase at this 17,000-square-foot showroom filled with European antiques and furniture, and a large selection of other high-end home decor. $913.

Leftovers

3900 Hwy 290 West, Brenham

(979) 830-8496

leftoversantiques.com

Hello, Fall!

Welcome autumn with a seasonal wreath made from a whiskey or wine barrel ring to display on your front door. Jessica Xixitla is the maker behind Pearl Snap Craft Co., which she says “was born out of a need for a creative outlet that morphed into a lovely small business.” Wreaths can be custom ordered and shipped to you or delivered for a small charge to surrounding areas, including Bellville, Brenham, Bryan, Burton, College Station, and Chappell Hill. “All of the designs are unique; I try not to replicate them,” she says. “I can make custom words as well, like last names or initials.” A selection of her handcrafted wreaths as well as retro and vintage succulent planters will be available for purchase at the Brenham First Fridays Farmers & Artisan Market on October 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. Wreaths start at $95.

Pearl Snap Craft Co.

(832) 235-8249 (text)

instagram.com/pearlsnapcraftco