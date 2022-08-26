Andy's Frozen Custard will open its doors in College Station on September 14

This September, College Station has a lot more to cheer about with the opening of Andy’s Frozen Custard®. Custard lovers can get their first scoop of the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, when its doors open September 14 at 104 Southwest Parkway.

“With a focus on community spirit, Andy’s™ and College Station are a perfect fit,” said Chris Plumpe, President of Andy’s of Central Texas. “Whether it be for a post-game dessert or ending to a date night, our store is bound to become the backdrop for all of life's special occasions.”

In celebration of its new location, Andy’s will be launching a treat only available in College Station: The Aggieland Jackhammer™, and College Station residents get to choose what makes up the delectable frozen concoction. #FANdys can now cast their votes via the store’s Instagram page (@Andys.Collegestation) to decide what mouth-watering ingredients will be featured in the exclusive treat that will have a permanent spot on the menu. Starting with Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard, the treat will become one of three winning combos: Cookie Dough, Melted Chocolate Chip, and Hot Fudge; Strawberry, Cheesecake, and Creme Caramel; or Peanut Butter Cup, Oreo®, and Hot Fudge.

Whether customers are looking for a sweet ending to a tour of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, a picnic at Research Park, or the perfect way to celebrate a win at Kyle Field, Andy’s menu offers a treat for every occasion. Texas natives might enjoy the Butter Pecan Concrete, reminiscent of Texas’ state tree, which features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with butterscotch and fresh roasted pecans. Also exclusive to Texas stores is the Texas 2-Step, which is Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and filled with hot fudge. Other customer favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; and the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete with chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds and marshmallow crème.

Like College Station, with its rich traditions and hometown feel, Andy’s incorporates 36 years of its own traditions to create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with the dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6™’ mix and match bundle on-the-go with Andy’s Anywhere™ to-go program. Perfect for tailgates, late-night study breaks and family celebrations, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos™.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. –11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Andy’s is currently hiring employees for the new store. Applicants can learn more about the positions at https://careers.eatandys.com and can apply here.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@Andys.CollegeStation) and Facebook (@AndysCollegeStationTXSouthwestParkway) or via Andy’s website.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 36 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 118 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

Information Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard