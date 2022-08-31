Century Square welcomes CAVA, a Mediterranean eatery, this Friday

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce that CAVA is opening this Friday, September 2, at Century Square in College station. This newest addition to Century Square’s diverse dining lineup will be the first CAVA in College Station, bringing bold, craveable Mediterranean cuisine and exceptional guest experiences to Aggieland.

“We’re thrilled CAVA will finally open their doors in Century Square this weekend,” said Robert Williamson, Senior Vice President of Investment Management at Midway. “Over the past few years, we’ve carefully curated a dynamic and exciting variety of restaurants to entice our loyal patrons and College Station foodies alike. We know CAVA will be a great addition and will leave guests hungry for more.”

Rooted in Greek family tradition, CAVA’s menu features fully customizable dishes including pita wraps, grain bowls, and salads. Guests can fill their bowls with hearty proteins including falafel, spicy lamb meatballs, and harissa honey chicken. Mediterranean-inspired toppings pack a punch of flavor with options like Persian cucumber, kalamata olives, lentil tabbouleh, and fire-roasted corn.

CAVA’s menu shines with homemade dips including creamy tzatziki (Greek yogurt, fresh shredded cucumber, and spices), crazy feta (jalapeno-infused feta mousse made with imported Greek feta), and harissa (a traditional spicy table spread made from tomatoes and peppers). Each entrée gets topped off with one of eight flavorful dressings: lemon herb tahini, skhug, Greek vinaigrette, tahini Caesar, yogurt dill, garlic, hot harissa vinaigrette, or preserved lemon vinaigrette.

CAVA began as a single restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, and has expanded to include nearly 80 chef-casual restaurants and a line of chef-crafted dips and spreads sold in more than 250 Whole Foods Market locations and specialty grocery stores. In 2018, CAVA joined together with Zoë’s Kitchen and began transforming Zoë’s locations into the new customizable CAVA dining experience.

CAVA will be located in the space formerly belonging to Zoe’s Kitchen and will be open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For additional information about Century Square, please visit www.century-square.com or call (979) 559-9380.

ABOUT CENTURY SQUARE

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

ABOUT MIDWAY

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create.

Information Courtesy of Midway and Century Square