Lick Honest Ice Creams Celebrates New College Station Location

Wednesday, October 19 marks the official grand opening of the brand-new College Station location of Lick Honest Ice Creams. Ready to get Aggieland lickin’, the new scoop shop is located within the mixed-use Century Square dynamic and walkable community center. Upon visiting, customers will be greeted by a warm, inviting atmosphere in a refined, modern environment along with walk-up express window to make it even easier for guests to enjoy their scoops on the wonderful adjacent green space.

To celebrate the grand opening and 11 exciting years of bringing fresh farm-to scoop flavors to Central Texas, Lick Honest Ice Creams will be gifting a free scoop to guests who visit the scoop shop on Wednesday, October 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

With Free Scoop Night (and beyond), there has never been a better time to sample one of the new fall seasonal flavors:

Spiced Sweet Potato Pie: Roasted central Texas sweet potatoes, house made vanilla marshmallows, and molasses cookie take classic sweet potato pie to the next level!

Roasted central Texas sweet potatoes, house made vanilla marshmallows, and molasses cookie take classic sweet potato pie to the next level! Caramel Apple Cake: Bites of our spice cake, studded with candied Texas apples, are folded into Good Flow Honey caramel ice cream.

Bites of our spice cake, studded with candied Texas apples, are folded into Good Flow Honey caramel ice cream. Hazel’s Pumpkin Pie: Roasted pie pumpkins from Dilorio Farms are enhanced by clove, a bit of cinnamon, and freshly ground nutmeg. Just like a slice of Anthony’s Granny Hazel’s pie!

Roasted pie pumpkins from Dilorio Farms are enhanced by clove, a bit of cinnamon, and freshly ground nutmeg. Just like a slice of Anthony’s Granny Hazel’s pie! Coconut Chia Chai (VEGAN): Chia seeds speckle spiced coconut chai tea ice cream made with The Steeping Room’s chai tea blend.

Want to stick to the classics? Guests can enjoy one of the Everyday Flavors including:

Goat Cheese, Thyme & Honey: Fresh, local thyme and Good Flow honey pair perfectly with Austin's own creamy Pure Luck goat cheese.

Fresh, local thyme and Good Flow honey pair perfectly with Austin's own creamy Pure Luck goat cheese. Roasted Beets & Fresh Mint: Clean, crisp garden mint flawlessly complements the slightly sweet, earthy flavor of roasted Johnson's Backyard Garden beets.

Clean, crisp garden mint flawlessly complements the slightly sweet, earthy flavor of roasted Johnson's Backyard Garden beets. Texas Sheet Cake: Our interpretation of this classic cake combines a swirl of decadent chocolate-pecan icing with delicate chocolate ice cream.

Our interpretation of this classic cake combines a swirl of decadent chocolate-pecan icing with delicate chocolate ice cream. Chocolate Chocolate (VEGAN): Dark chocolate coconut milk ice cream with rich chocolate sauce swirling throughout. (vegan)

Information Courtesy of Lick Honest Ice Creams