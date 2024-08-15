Every Third Friday In Downtown Bryan Is ‘Maroon And White Night’ Starting Aug. 16

× Expand Building on the First Friday tradition, Third Fridays will bring family-friendly events to historic Downtown Bryan.

The City of Bryan and Destination Bryan have started a new tradition every third Friday in Downtown Bryan, specifically geared toward university and System employees and their families — “Maroon and White Night” — beginning Aug. 16.

Employees and their loved ones are invited to experience all that historic Downtown Bryan has to offer as a variety of businesses will be offering special programming and discounts.

Welcome remarks kick off at The Palace Theater at 6:45 p.m. before a free concert by the ’90s country cover band All Hat No Cadillac. Bring your employee ID to unlock specials at participating businesses and park for free in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage.

Leading the university’s participation is the Texas A&M Office of Community Engagement, with support from The Office of The President. Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III says Maroon and White Night is a chance for employees to connect and celebrate Aggieland together in a great downtown venue.

“This is an incredible opportunity to explore a special part of our local community – Downtown Bryan,” said Welsh. “I want to thank Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and his entire team, as well as Destination Bryan, for creating an event geared toward our employees. We look forward to this growing as a time when employees and their families come together to connect with each other and enjoy our wonderful community.”

Gutierrez says he’s thrilled to welcome new and returning guests to Downtown Bryan.

“The goal of Maroon And White Night is to provide a welcoming space for Texas A&M University and System employees to connect, mingle and enjoy all that our historic Downtown Bryan has to offer,” said Gutierrez. “I look forward to celebrating with you on the third Friday of every month, and showcasing the vibrant culture, entertainment and local flavors that make Bryan unique.”

State Employee Charitable Campaign

The inaugural event Aug. 16 will feature the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) Kick Off with a variety of state-approved charity tables to visit.

John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, encourages employees to support the SECC, which since 1993 has raised more than $209 million for charitable organizations across the state.

“Aggies are generous. We regularly give our time, talents and our dollars to community causes. And now, it is time again to offer much-needed financial support through the State Employee Charitable Campaign,” Sharp said. “Thanks and Gig ‘em!”

For more information on this free event, visit the City of Bryan website.

Courtesy of Megan Lacy, Texas A&M University