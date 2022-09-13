Sensational Season Treats: Premium spirits combined with scrumptious popsicles

Summer is sweeter at Valencia Hotel Group. The acclaimed portfolio of properties, including Cavalry Court and The George in College Station, are rolling out this year’s “poptail” program with patio and poolside parties. Each Valencia hotel has put their own special twist on a seasonal menu of treats that combine premium spirits and popsicles.

Bring the party home with these Valencia Hotel Group “poptail” recipes:

MEXICAN CANDY POPTAIL

Courtesy of Texican Court

(Makes one drink)

1.75 oz silver tequila

0.5 oz watermelon liquor

2 oz splash of Sprite®

ice

Tajin

3 dashes Texican hot sauce

popsicle of your choice

lime cut into wedges

In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, watermelon liquor, Sprite®, and ice. Shake and strain into Tajin rimed glass filled with ice. Top with 3 dashes of Texican hot sauce. Garnish with a popsicle and lime wedge.

CHERRY MINT FREEZE

Courtesy of Lone Star Court

(Makes one drink)

1.5 ounces vodka

0.25 ounces lime juice

3 ounces Sprite®

0.25 ounces grenadine

fresh mint

cherry popsicle

Combine vodka, lime juice, and grenadine. Shake ingredients and strain into glass. Top with Sprite®. Garnish with fresh mint and cherry popsicle.

STRAWBERRY GREYHOUND POPTAIL

Courtesy of Hotel Alessandra

(Makes approximately 20 popsicles)

5 ounces Absolut grapefruit vodka

8 ounces Reàl strawberry infused syrup

8 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice

8 ounces water

In a pitcher, combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour into a popsicle form or single serve bags. Freeze and serve when firm.

MONNALISA & POPSICLE

Courtesy of Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE

(Makes one drink)

blackberry infused vodka martini

1.5 ounces vodka

0.25 ounces triple sec

0.5 ounces razzmatazz liquor

0.5 ounces cranberry juice

0.25 ounces lime juice

Shake all liquid ingredients. Pour on the rocks. Serve with popsicle.

POPSICLE

0.5 ounces lime juice

0.5 ounces simple syrup

0.75 ounces blackberry juice

0.75 ounces cranberry juice

0.75 ounces raspberry juice

Blend the ingredients, freeze in popsicle molds for 2 hours and serve with Monnalisa drink.

MANGO CHILE MARGARITA

Courtesy of Hotel Valencia Santana Row

(Makes one drink)

margarita salt

chili powder

Tajin

Jalapeño (or milder pepper)

1.25 ounces Sauza® silver tequila

0.5 ounces triple sec

0.5 ounces fresh lime juice

0.5 ounces agave nectar

mango popsicle

Rim glass with spicy salt (equal parts margarita salt and chili powder or Tajin). Garnish with sliced jalapeño or milder pepper if preferred. Shake next four ingredients and strain into glass. Serve with a mango popsicle.

VALENCIA DREAM

Courtesy of Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

(Makes ½ gallon)

40 ounces orange juice

10 ounces vanilla schnapps

10 ounces water

6 ounces cherry juice

prosecco

Mix first four ingredients and transfer into popsicle molds filling each mold just ¾ high. Served in a coupe glass filled with prosecco.