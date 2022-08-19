Friends of Chamber Music announces its 27th season lineup

For over 25 years, Friends of Chamber Music has introduced some of the world’s finest classical music artists to the Brazos Valley. This year, again, a star-studded lineup of the upcoming concert season promises international sensations and fresh artistic perspectives.

The series will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University Campus featuring Samara Joy, winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, in her first solo performance in Texas. The 22-year-old Bronx, New York, native and has already built a devoted following in the US and around the globe. She was admired by "The New York Times" for her “rich as custard” voice and praised on National Public Radio's show, "Fresh Air" for her signature “disarming [and] unhurried” style. Tickets for Samara Joy show are on sale at MSC Box Office now.

The Viano String Quartet, 2019 First Prize Winner of the prestigious Banff International String Quartet Competition, will continue Friends of Chamber Music series on Thursday, November 17 at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity” by the "American Record Guide," the ensemble will perform works by Haydn, Schumann, and Tchaikovsky.

Friends of Chamber Music is especially proud to announce the solo performance of the international violin superstar Midori on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Rudder Theatre. A part of the Celebration Tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Midori’s professional career, this concert will be her only performance in Texas and the last stop before the tour culminates in Carnegie Hall in New York City a few days later.

Friends of Chamber Music series will continue into the spring of 2023 with a concert by a prominent German organist Christian Schmitt who will present a variety of the most popular works in organ repertoire, from Bach to Liszt and Widor at A&M United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The 27th concert season will conclude with the performance by an audacious keyboardist, conductor, and scholar Mario Aschauer on harpsichord and his newly-formed early music group, Harmonia Stellarum Houston. This program, "Monteverdi Extravaganza," will feature a vocal group, violins, gamba, theorbo, and harpsichord. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

You can learn more about Friends of Chamber Music concert series and outreach programs, and how to get involved as a volunteer at fcmtx.org.