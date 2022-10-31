Holiday Hustle & Bustle: 2022 Holiday Events Planner

Saturday, November 12

Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station

Aggieland Outfitters

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

visit.cstx.gov/event/kick-off-tochristmas- in-college-station/22127/

Over 20 vendors will be inside Aggieland Outfitters selling Christmas- themed items, and the new Christmas in College Station ornament will be available for purchase. Enjoy live music from two local artists, check out Aggie-themed merchandise, holiday deals and specials, refreshments, and more!

Friday, November 18

Lights On!

Downtown Bryan

6:30 p.m.

destinationbryan.com/events/lightson- 2

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan with the annual Lights On! Help with the countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan. This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, November 20

Main Street Holiday Market

Brazos County Expo Center

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

brazoscountyexpo.com/events

The 5th annual Main Street Holiday Market will feature fantastic vendors who will bring the best in clothing, gifts, gourmet food, accessories, Texas handmade, jewelry, home and holiday decor, gifts for the guys, Scentsy, soaps, kids clothing, photography, candles and so much more. Admission is $6 or $5 with a non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries Bryan, Texas. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, January 1

Lights On at Christmas in the Park

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

6 to 11 p.m.

Guests can continue the family tradition of viewing more than one million lights decorating the beautiful 47-acre Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. Admission is FREE and parking is allowed within the park. Don't forget to bring your wish list for Santa. The park staff has made arrangements with his elves to accept letters for Santa in our North Pole mailbox outside the Central Park Office. Drop your letter off from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 to ensure safe delivery.

Thursday, December 1

The Swingles Holiday

Rudder Theatre

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

boxoffice.tamu.edu

For more than half a century, The Swingles (as they are affectionately known) have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. The seven young singers that make up today’s London-based group are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the five-time Grammy® winners since they first made waves in the 1960s. At a time when a cappella music is more popular than ever, The Swingles are recognized as masters of their craft. And after a time like no other, The Swingles can’t wait to return to concert stages across the country, including this special holiday concert in Rudder Theatre, to celebrate their 60th anniversary season in 2022-23.

Friday, December 2 through Friday, December 8

Holiday Window Decorating Contest

Downtown Bryan

destinationbryan.com/events/downtown-holiday-window- decorating-contest/

Help vote for the best holiday window decorations in Downtown Bryan! Simply scan the QR code of your favorite window to cast your vote. Can’t pick a favorite? Vote for more than one. Voting will take place from December 2 on First Friday through December 8 on the evening of the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

Friday, December 2 through Saturday, December 3

Ballet Brazos 11th Annual Nutcracker Production

Rudder Auditorium

Times Vary

balletbrazos.org/nutcracker

Come travel to the Land of the Sweets and let Brazos Ballet show you the ballet world's time-honored holiday tradition that brings together young and old for an evening of magic and enchantment. The 11th annual production of The Nutcracker this December 2 and 3 will feature acclaimed ballet superstar Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas, and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley.

Friday, December 2

Jingle Bell Fun Run

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

6 p.m.

rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&PrimaryCode=PKS-01

Join the one-mile, untimed Jingle Bell Fun Run through the lights to kick off Christmas in the Park event weekend. The race starts at 6 p.m. at the hayride line near the tennis courts. Part of the run is on an unpaved surface.

Saturday, December 3

St. Nick Fun Run St.

Thomas Early Learning Center

8 a.m.

stthomaselc.org/ st-nick-fun-run

This family-friendly event is a FUN way to celebrate the holiday season! The Merry Mile, 5K, and 10K is on the Saturday closest to the Feast of St. Nick, but not on the same weekend as the BCS Marathon. The race course runs past Brison Park through the scenic historic neighborhoods of College Station. All funds raised by the St. Nick 5K, 10K, & Merry Mile go to the tuition assistance program at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.

Saturday, December 3

Holidazze at the Honey Farm

BeeWeaver Honey Farm

Noon to 4 p.m.

beeweaver.com/store/Holidazze-p371055844

Every holiday season BeeWeaver Honey Farm opens their doors to all who wish to be merry! In-house chefs and bakers will be whipping up some of their favorite honey-sweetened dishes to share to welcome in the holiday season. Listen to some of your favorite Christmas Tunes and enjoy a glass of WildFlyer Mead Co. mead. Oh, be sure to get your bee centric Santa pic! Home brewed Brass will keep the air filled with Christmas Carols. Enjoy mead, food, and family fun. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate!

Saturday, December 3 through Sunday, December 4

40th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

The Brazos Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

elmoreproductions.net

The show features quality artist and crafts vendors with over 100 booths offering one of a kind Christmas gifts including home and holiday decor, handmade jewelry, ceramics, delicious food and much more. All perfect and unique holiday gifts for the ones you love. Free admission.

Saturday, December 3 through Sunday, December 4

Madisonville's Hometown Christmas Extravaganza

Bluebird Haven Estates

11a.m. to 11 p.m.

facebook.com/ events/1307911520012872/

Bluebird Haven Estates welcomes a wide selection of exhibitors to bring the very best in boutique clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor, furniture, gourmet food, dips, sauces, art, yard decorations, holiday items and so much more! There is a little bit of everything and something for everyone! Spirit of Christmas Ice Show and Skate Spirit Ice Arena 2 to 4 p.m. spiriticearena.com Spirit Ice Arena is celebrating this Christmas season with their 17th annual Ice Show. After an hour-long showcase with dozens of skaters of different skill levels, visitors have the chance to get out on the ice and skate with Santa.

Sunday, December 4

Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

facebook.com/bcsparade/

It’s official the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade is back this year and Santa Claus is coming to town! The parade will begin on University drive at Polo Road and will turn North onto Texas to Sulphur Springs Rd.

Sunday, December 4

Jingle on the Green

Century Square

3 to 6 p.m.

visit.cstx.gov/event/jingle-on-thegreen/ 23260/

An event for families to come out for free photos with Santa, Christmas music, special booths and activities from the Century Square tenants, a hot chocolate station and holiday performances!

Wednesday, December 7

Holiday Open House

Meyer Senior & Community Center

10 a.m. to noon

cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/meyercenter

Enjoy holiday treats, browse information tables highlighting available programs, take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more. Light refreshments are provided. Ages 55+. Free.

Thursday, December 8

Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

The Brazos Center

6 p.m.

destinationbryan.com/events/downtown-bryan-holiday-stroll-lighted-parade

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 24th and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th and head back up Main Street. Floats, vehicles, fire engines and more will join the community for this night of fun!

Friday, December 9

Holiday Party

Lincoln Recreation Center

6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/ parks/events

Put on your casual Christmas attire and join the Lincoln Recreation Center for a night of holiday cheer with food, fellowship and music. Refreshments will be served. Ages 55+. Free.

Saturday, December 10

Texas A&M Hotel Howdy Holidays Market

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

texasamhotelcc.com

Join Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center for the shopping event of the holidays! Featuring artisanal, handmade, homegrown, vintage, and Aggie themed merchandise crafted by dozens of local vendors! You'll find something for everyone on your list, including a little something for yourself. Free admission.

Saturday, December 10

Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate

12 Northgate

4 to 8 p.m.

visit.cstx.gov/event/howdy-hollydays-at-northgate/22121/

Enjoy snow, shopping from local vendors, carolers, live entertainment and holiday-themed drinks! Free admission.

Sunday, December 11

Gingerbread Build-Off

Century Square

10 a.m.

aiabrazos.org

This one-day, holiday event will allow local building-industry, design, and creative professionals to show off their confectionary skills while promoting community engagement and raising funds in support of education. Teams will race to complete construction of their designs onsite before the judges choose their favorites in four categories (Best Iconic Architecture, Best Aggie-Centric, Best Holiday-Themed, Tallest Standing Structure) during the afternoon. The public is invited to watch the progress, take their kids by the Kids Build Area to decorate their own sugary creations, engage with team members to learn more about the designs, and vote for their choice in the People's Favorite category.

Sunday, December 11

Trackless Kiddie Train Polar Express Event

Hearne Depot

12:45 p.m.

hearnedepot.org/events

All Aboard for story time, a train ride, a visit with Santa, hot chocolate and a Christmas cookie! There are six sessions (every 30 minutes) with 12 riders each session. Reservations are required at $10 per rider (cash only). Space is limited so sign up early! Hearne Depot will begin taking reservations on Friday, November 5 during regular hours.

Sunday, December 11

The Holiday Pops Concert

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

5 to 7 p.m.

Bvso.org

Enjoy one of the Brazos Valley’s most anticipated holiday season events featuring the BVSO, the Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers, and more performing holiday favorites.

Thursday, December 15

RCI Winter Wonderland

Travis Fields in Bryan

3 p.m.

facebook.com/ events/323146689624734

Travis Fields is embracing the snow and frost of this winter season! Renovations are nearly complete, and it is time for the local community to see the new complex in action! This family friendly event is free to the public and will have fun activities for everyone to enjoy, including a snowball smash (batting practice), a snowball fight (dodgeball), an obstacle course and inflatables! After completing the winter adventure, guests can stop by Snowflake Lane to participate in engaging activities with local organization representatives.

Friday, December 16

Murder Mystery Dinner- Who Killed Santa?

Messina Hof Winery

7:30 to 10 p.m.

messinahof.com/events/murdermystery-dinner-who-killed-santa/

Each Murder Mystery dinner is led by an equally thematic host, who will “set the stage” and guide guests through the story. Not only will guests be treated to a fabulous three course dinner, but each course is expertly paired with one of Messina Hof’s award-winning wines. In between each course, each character will be able to interact and collect clues as to who the murderer is. Or is it you? If so, then make sure you’re clever enough to avoid suspicion… All Murder Mystery tickets include food and wine. Costumes are encouraged.

Saturday, December 17

Living History Saturdays Dickens on the Brazos

Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

visitbrenhamtexas.com/events/ living-history-saturday-dickens-on-the-brazos/

Ring in the holidays at the Birthplace of Texas! Join festive citizens from the Town of Washington as they celebrate the season with popular readings and songs from the 19th Century. Learn about common Christmas traditions that would have taken place in towns similar to Washington and listen to stories of Christmases gone by in the Brazos Valley. Enjoy a taste of the season by sampling some homemade wassail to warm you up!

Saturday, December 17

The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show

Barnhill Center

7 p.m.

Barnhillcenter.com

A one-of-a-kind musical variety show that combines favorite Christmas classics with original sketch comedy and antics. The theatrical performance highlights a vintage era full of nostalgia, taking audiences back to the “good old days.” An original production featuring Americana standout Blue Water Highway and a large cast of top Texas musicians and entertainers. Tickets range from $60 to $80.

Sunday, December 18

Holiday Artisan Market

Century Square

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

facebook.com/events/century-square/holiday-artisan-market-at-century-square/1415335795543278/

In search of some last minute Christmas gifts? Join Century Square on Sunday, December 18th for a Holiday Artisan Market on The Green. From handmade soaps to holiday décor and more, the market has it all! The event and parking is FREE to the public, so grab the whole family and head over to Century Square to support local Artisans in the Brazos Valley, and grab a bite to eat at one of the restaurants while you're there!