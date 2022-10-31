Editor's Letter: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Nov/Dec 2022)

The holiday season is finally upon us! For many, this season is filled with family and fun, while others look at it as a period to prepare for a fresh start to the new year. No matter what your plans are this holiday season, there is plenty to see and enjoy in the Brazos Valley.

Mark your calendars for the BCS Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving morning (page 14) as well as Christmas events including The Women’s Club’s Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Street (page 19) and the American Institute of Architects’ Brazos Chapter’s Gingerbread Build-Off in Century Square (page 38).

The arts season is still alive and well during the holiday season and we will bring you previews on three different art-related events in the Brazos Valley including two performances and an upcoming art gallery. The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe will stage “Fellow Passengers,” a twist on the Charles Dickens’ traditional “A Christmas Carol” from November 30 to December 3 (page 52), while Brazos Ballet will take the stage with its 13th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet on December 2 and 3 (page 27). Invite some friends and head to Degallery to check out the Winter Art Show featuring artists from all over the globe, plus see artwork by children at the Happy DEGART 2022 Kids International Art Contest and Exhibition (page 24).

With the holidays also comes many delicious meals filled with your seasonal favorites. Not sure what to cook or want to try something new? Our team has compiled a variety of our favorite holiday recipes to help you perfect your holiday menu (page 40). On the flip side, the holidays may lead us to think there is no way to eat healthy, but not to fret, Baylor Scott & White’s April Pickrel provides tips on how to navigate healthy eating during the holidays (page 12).

‘Tis the season for giving, and what a better way to give than by helping the Brazos Valley Council of Governments spread holiday joy with their Senior Christmas program. Community members are invited to shop for local seniors who may not otherwise receive gifts. Find out how you can help on page 57.

Not sure what to get your loved ones? Check out our holiday gift guide (page 32) featuring a variety of gifts hand-picked by our staff for those of all ages as well as special holiday advertising.

With all the holiday festivities, we can’t forget that November 11 celebrates our military veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our country to remain free. To honor veterans, the community is invited to the dedication ceremony of the new Veterans of the Brazos Valley Memorial on November 11 at 10 a.m. Learn more on page 16.

To celebrate this issue, our team is planning an extra special holiday launch party featuring a holiday market filled with local vendors on November 9 at 7F Lodge. Join our team for food and drinks, shopping, giveaways and more from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Plus, bring an unwrapped toy to donate to our toy drive benefiting local foster children through BCS Together and receive a digital photo with Santa! We hope to see you there!

Wishing you a warm and happy holiday, cheers to 2023!

—The Insite Team