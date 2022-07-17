July 2022 Launch Party

We loved visiting with everyone who came to celebrate our July issue and the first-ever A-List People's Choice winners!

Thank you to our wonderful vendors who made this night possible as well as all the companies who donated for our giveaways.

Venue: Ice House on Main

Catering: Buppy's Catering

Bartender: Laura's Bartending Services

DJ and Photo Booth: Downtown Events

Florist: Postoak Florist 

Photographer Ashley Diamond Siegert of Vacanva, Fig-Mint Photography & A. Diamond Productions