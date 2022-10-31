All I Want for Christmas: Insite's 2022 Gift Guide

Do you have that one person in your life who you just never know what gift to get them? Shopping for loved ones can be hard, especially around the holiday season but don't fret, the Insite team has compiled a list of gifts for all the loved ones in your life including your favorite furry friends. Make your list and check it twice to ensure these hot items are under your Christmas tree.

For Him

Is shopping for the man in your life hard? Are you not sure how to nail the perfect gift? Look no further — Skip’s Customs offers a variety of handmade products perfect for any man in your life. From customized flags to concealment cabinets and benches, the Skips' team works to ensure each customer’s story is properly portrayed through unique artwork to fit their personality. Their products come in a variety of sizes including small (9.75"x16"), medium (13"x 24") and large (19.5"x 36") with prices ranging from $90 to $450. The shop started when veteran Joe Mawad created custom going away gifts for fellow servicemen who were either changing duty stations or retiring from the military. After coming to Texas A&M, his business demand increased and the company began participating in the DOD SkillBridge program, enabling the business to take on interns all of whom are in their last six months of service to help with the transition out of military life.

Skip’s Custom

(979) 399-2278

skipscustoms.com

For Her

Have the woman in your life walking around in style with her new tote bag from Jackson Place Collections. The bags come in medium (14.5” x 10” x 4.5”) priced at $395 and large (16.5” x 14” x 4.5”) priced at $595. They are made of 100% leather including axis deer hair-on-hide and brown cowhide leather, and feature a rare antique brass cow tag, which was previously worn on chains around the necks of dairy cows in the 1920s and 1930s. All bags are uniquely handcrafted by Texas A&M animal science graduate Sharon Wold, who established the brand in 2019. The bags can be ordered on their website at jacksonplacecollection.com or can be found locally at Heart to Heart in Madisonville.

Heart to Heart

109 W. Trinity St., Madisonville

(936) 348-5903

hearttoheartflowers.com

For Aggies

Don’t be a two percenter, get your Aggie a customized gift they will love highlighting their beloved Texas A&M University. Most Aggies know and love the famous Aggie Barn located just off Texas Highway 6 near Reagan featuring the display of the current senior and freshman class years. Bring the famous landmark home to your favorite Aggie through a personalizable barn replica in ornament size ($39) or splurge for the tabletop ($59), did we mention both double as a music box featuring the War Hymn! Kilpatrick Custom Designs also offers a variety of other gifts including door signs, photo frames and custom Aggie ring ornaments.

Kilpatrick Custom Designs

(682) 518-7159

kilpatrickcustomdesigns.com

For Pets

Don’t forget your furry friends for Christmas! Puppy Dawgs and Cat Tails in Brenham provides endless options to treat your pets ranging from toys like stuffed animals and balls to keep them running and snacks to fill their bellies. If you’re looking for a small gift, the store’s treat section might be of great interest to you, the types range from beef chews priced at $1 to pig snouts coming in at $3. Want to get your pooch dressed in proper holiday attire while also keeping them warm? Take a peek at the clothing section featuring the plaid flannel perfect for any dog at $42.

Puppy Dawgs and Cat Tails

321 S. Baylor St., Brenham

(979) 421-8188

puppydawgsandcattails.com

For Tots

Keep your youngster busy with childhood favorite toys from Paris Pink and Cowboy Blue! The store features a variety of gender neutral toys, ranging from $9 to $35, with classic favorites like flavored bubbles, sensory dimple clutch, or a soft rubber toy car with rubber wheels. A John Deere cabbed tractor or Mudpie plush farm set might be the perfect addition to your little boy’s playroom. Give a Rosalina Baby Doll or Jellycat unicorn rattle to your little girl, priced from $10 to $62. The boutique also carries plenty of clothing to choose from for your favorite child!

Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue

117 E. Washington Ave, Navasota

(936) 825-223

parispinkcowboyblue.com

For Tweens

Are your kids in that in-between stage where they may still want toys, but need something a little more grown-up? Muddy Water Bookstore carries a variety of interactive build kits ranging from $28.99 to $169.99 to keep your child’s growing mind entertained. Options include a Code Gamer Experiment kit, a Coding & Robotic Kit, and a Movie Projector Kit. For the more artistic tween, grab a box of the ever popular gel pens to help boost their creativity, starting at $3.99. The store also offers a large selection of books for every reading level.

Muddy Water Bookstore

120 E. Washington Ave., Navasota

(936) 900-4662

muddywaterbooks.com

For Teens

Are your teens in the stage of life where everything needs to be stylish? Are you looking for the hot new items most teens ask for? Head to P Nemir in Navasota for the largest selection of Hey Dudes, Cinch Pullover and Consuela handbags in the area! Your teen will walk around in lightweight comfort and style in their new pair of Hey Dudes available in over 150 patterns with prices ranging from $29.98 to $89.98. Need something to stay warm this winter? Grab a Cinch fleece pullover available in a variety of colors and sizes with prices starting at $64.98. The store also offers a large assortment of vibrant natural leather Consuela handbags and wristlets available from $28 to $525.

P Nemir

107 E. Washington Avenue, Navasota

(800) 214-4155

pnemir.com