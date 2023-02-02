Ask the Experts: Plan your wedding with tips from local vendors

With a wedding comes a lot of moving pieces — couples have to find the perfect venue and food, iron out all the decor details and manage a tight budget. With all that in mind, many people have no idea where to even begin — between juggling contracts and deposits — our experts have broken down common mistakes made in the wedding planning process and provide tips on how to start off right!

Wedding Coordinator: Botkin Creative

Do you need someone to run the show so you can sit back and relax on your big day? Be sure to hire a wedding planner to come in and save the day. Wedding planners such as Madison Botkin of Botkin Creative serve to help as a liaison between vendors and clients, be a voice of support and advocate, and work out all the kinks and details on the big day. Botkin Creative offers a variety of services from full planning services to day-of coordination, depending on the needs of the couple.

When should couples begin searching for a wedding planner?

“I like to tell my clients that it is never too early to hire a wedding planner! As soon as you have a date and a venue, book your coordinator! A wedding planner/coordinator is going to be full of so many tips and tricks throughout your wedding planning process. If you are looking for a full service wedding planner, consider reaching out as soon as you are engaged. They also might be able to help in our venue and vendor search!”

What are some tips you can offer about selecting a wedding planner?

“Make sure you hire someone you get along with. You are going to spend a good amount of time during the planning process with them whether it be over a cup of coffee, on the phone, or in a text message thread. Your wedding planner is also going to be around all day on your wedding day, so make sure they are someone you don't mind being around and jumping right in with your friends and family!”

What is the most common mistake when selecting a wedding planner?

“Couples often are quick to choose a planner that is a great personality fit, however often fail to choose a planner that matches their dream wedding style. If you are a big fan of color and crazy ideas, choose a planner that dreams big and thinks outside the box. If you like a more traditional style, find a planner that has proven to nail the look time and time again!”

Bakery: Amazing Cakes

Ah, the coveted wedding cake! Finding a baker can be a fun way to incorporate your theme into your food, especially with color schemes. Though wedding cakes are not one-size-fits- all, couples must decide on their size, style and flavor to round off their ideal dessert, Amazing Cakes owner Rosalba Zuniga says. Her shop offers fully customized wedding cakes of all shapes and sizes. Not feeling cake? Amazing Cakes also offerscustomizable dessert bars for those wanting to stray from the traditional cake.

What is the most common type of cake picked for weddings and why?

“While all different types of couples choose a variety of types of cakes and fillings, the most traditional wedding cake it’s the vanilla cake with a berry filling. Dessert tables are also growing in popularity and are a very innovative and creative option to display multiple delicious desserts hand picked to the couples taste.”

What are some tips for couples when choosing a baker?

“When selecting a baker, always keep in mind and look for experience, baking style and most of all recommendations. I like to schedule a time with the couple to get to know their personalities and taste, regularly couples already come with an idea of what they want as their wedding cake before they select a baker so this helps to plan their vision from day one.”

What is the most common mistake when preparing a wedding cake?

“A very common mistake when it comes to baking a wedding cake is to overcook it, as a baker you always have to be very careful with that to ensure you are delivering the best quality cake for a couple’s special day.”

Florist: Flawless Florals

Wedding decor varies in intensity and detail depending on each couple, but for most weddings florals will serve as a beautiful way to decorate the venue and for members of the wedding party during the ceremony. Each wedding is a unique experience to customize and design floral arrangements, owner of Flawless Florals Kalinda Ponce says. Flawless Florals owners a variety of packages for all occasions including everyday deliveries, funerals, special occasions, weddings and events.

What are some tips you can offer about selecting a florist as well as selecting specific flowers for a wedding?

“When meeting with your florist or inquiring for the first time, try to gather as much information as possible for your florist as far as your wants and needs — including inspo photos of color scheme, bouquet sizes, bouquet styles, layouts of venues, table count, measurements, your floral budget.

As a florist, customers come to trust in my knowledge on what would work best, but I always tell my brides that this is their vision and I want to make sure that I’m bringing that to life. When requesting specific florals for your event, always be open to what your florist’s recommendations are for specific floral as your favorite flower just may not be in season on the month of your big day.”

What is the most common mistake when choosing flowers for a wedding?

“Getting too engrossed on Pinterest. It’s great to bring in inspiration photos that capture the overall aesthetic of your wedding vision and what you’d like to have, but expecting exact replicas of designs can be frustrating for both you and the florist. Don’t forget that your florist is an artist and wants to create something unique and special just for you. Remember that every florist has their own unique style, so also be sure to ask your florist for photos of their previous wedding work to make sure their style will be helpful to your vision.”

What is something couples often forget in the florist process?

“Guests often forget to figure out what they will do with the florals after the wedding. It’s easy to forget until the end of the night when it’s time to clean up the venue. So often, flowers are thrown away and gone to waste. Make a plan ahead of time as to donate your leftover wedding florals, repurpose them, or even preserve them.”

Catering: Epicures Catering

One of the most memorable details from some weddings is the delicious meal that is served! Finalizing that scrumptious menu may seem like something difficult, but with the right caterer it will all go smoothly. Starting early is a must when it comes to selecting a menu because of all the moving parts, Epicures Catering owner Danny Morrison says. Like most caterers, Epicures offers a variety of packages including buffet and seated meals as well as a variety of choices for the menu.

What are some tips you can offer about selecting a caterer?

“When selecting a catering company, experience and reviews are important. You want to make sure your event is in the very best hands. I suggest contacting a few caterers and getting a copy of their menu to select what items work best for you. Then, you will want to have them create a quote so you can compare pricing. Once you have narrowed your search down to a couple of caterers, schedule a tasting about six months before the wedding so you can decide on what style of food you like. Scheduling six months out gives you enough time to coordinate a date with the caterer to try the food and also gives you time to critique any items as needed.”

How do you tailor each couple's preferences as well as guests' dietary restrictions?

“We often have requests for special diets and are contracted with a registered dietitian to ensure we meet the dietary recommendations. Typically, we try to keep the menu items the same, but make the necessary recipe modifications to honor the request.”

What is the most common mistake you see when catering a wedding?

“Planning a wedding can be very difficult. I am blessed to have been able to cater many weddings, so I have the experience to help others create their unique day. The most common mistake I think is related to selecting the amount of food to be served at the wedding. A lot of clients want to offer the exact amount of food for the exact number of people that are at the wedding. I say it is always better to overestimate and have some left over than to run out during the big night."

Photography & Videography: Wine to Water Productions

Hiring a professional to capture every moment and detail on your wedding day can feel overwhelming; but for Nicole Morten, owner of Water to Wine Productions — capturing your day perfectly—is what she's become known for in the Brazos Valley and beyond. For the last 13 years, Nicole and her team of former TV News Journalists and Docu Filmmakers have traveled the world creating award-winning wedding films. Since every couple's story is unique, Water to Wine offers a variety of packages that are tailored to each client's vision and love story.

Do you need a wedding videographer and photographer?

“A wedding videographer and photographer serve different purposes, so do you hire one? Or both?

Most couples know the value of hiring a photographer. It's easy to fall in love with a photographer for his or her aesthetic, but what do they provide aside from pretty pictures? Do they include complimentary engagement sessions? Canvas Prints? Be sure you understand clearly what is (and isn’t) included in your package.

Pro Tip: If a vendor offers a photo/video package at a discounted rate—chances are—it’s too good to be true. Make sure that company has a dedicated team for video and another dedicated team for photo because it’s impossible for one person to do both jobs.

Pro Tip: With that being said, a videographer must also be an audio engineer. Sound is the biggest reason you hire a videographer in the first place. If they're not going to professionally record your vows with a wireless mic system—then what's the point of hiring a videographer? Video is more than just putting a camera on a tripod and hitting the record button. It's all about storytelling. The sights. The sounds; and the unforgettable moments you'll be able to relive over and over again.”

What are some tips you can offer about selecting a photographer or videographer?

“Pro Tip: You can save several hundred dollars (if not more) by scheduling your first dance. Speeches, Cake Cutting, Garter/Bouquet Toss and Grand Exit all within the first 2-3 hours of your reception. Once the 'faux' grand exit is completed, you just head back in and enjoy the rest of your celebration with family and friends!”

Venue: Ice House on Main

Finding the perfect space to host your ceremony and reception is one of the most important choices you will make early on in your planning stages, wedding consultant at Ice House on Main, Cynthia Lockledge says. Ice House on Main offers a variety of wedding packages to fit the needs of every wedding from a large banquet hall and cocktail hour space, plus a catering kitchen and bridal suite.

When should couples begin searching for wedding venues?

“I would recommend at bare minimum a six-month lead time, but a year in advance is even better. BCS brides face an immense amount of competition for venue availability on their preferred dates, as many couples travel back to their Aggieland to tie the knot. There are also seasonal considerations: Fall brides have to check the football schedule, as home game weekends bring increased traffic and limited hotel availability (as well as increased room rates). Want to book the Bye Week? It's the first date that's snatched up each year. Spring brides can find themselves competing with philanthropic events and student organization semi-formals.”

What are some tips for selecting a venue?

“Take photos — if you are touring multiple venues, ask the venue manager if you can take photos or even a video of the tour. This will help jog your memory as you sit down to compare which venue will best suit your needs.”

What is something couples often forget in the venue selection process?

“Many couples forget to ask about venue rules and regulations. It's important to know the length of your rental, if you are able to come in the day before to dropoff personal items or decorate, if you can use traditional candles or if only flameless LEDs are allowed, and many other considerations besides "Do I like the venue and will my guests fit inside?". Read the fine print, and ask questions before signing off on your contract. If you need guidance on what questions to ask, websites like The Knot have free resources that can help.”

Entertainment: DJ Catalina

Wedding entertainment can come in many forms from DJs to live bands or musical guests, but deciding what to have to entertain your guests comes down to personal preference.

When hiring entertainment it is important to make sure they align with what you want to create your wedding atmosphere for yourself and guests, DJ Catalina says. Many wedding entertainers, like DJ Catalina, offer a variety of packages which can include ceremony and reception or just one part of the ceremony.

When should couples begin searching for entertainment?

“Couples should start booking a year in advance, those turn out to be the best weddings because they are planned so well. Last minute planning is always tricky, especially when someone doesn’t follow through. It's really important to get a contract and something in writing — there are a lot of DJs that don't show up and I get last minute calls to fill in.”

What is something couples often forget in the entertainment process?

“Many couples will forget to touch base with the entertainment to finalize the process. I suggest couples reach out and plan a meeting with the entertainment about one week from the event to ensure everyone is on the same page. At this time, they can iron out details and make any needed changes to the script.”

What is the most common mistake when selecting wedding entertainment?

“The most common mistake is people go with the cheaper price instead of something in the middle, not too expensive and not too cheap. Couples need to remember to ensure they are looking at reviews to see if the entertainment is reputable and right for what they are looking for.”

Hair & Makeup: Uptown Roots Salon

Get your bridal party looking fabulous by selecting the right hair and make-up artists. Whether you want to go for a full dramatic flair or just a natural look, finding an artist who can match your vision is an important part of the day, says Ashley Steenken, owner of Uptown Rootz Salon. As a part of their packages, Uptown Rootz offers a variety of services including hair needs, makeup, spray tans, even hair extensions.

What are some tips you can offer about selecting a hair + makeup artist?

“One thing I would recommend looking for in an artist is experience, quality and availability. These three things can truly make or break a good/bad experience. At Uptown, we make sure to have an artist on call in case the unexpected happens. Our priority is the bride and we strive to over achieve all expectations for her elaborate day.

When making final decisions for your special day, ask yourself: Is this something I can commit to forever? Your hair and makeup will be photographed, on display in your home and most likely, on social media. Don’t be shy to ask questions. If your getting ready at the venue, make sure your artist travels and also includes a travel fee in her cost, if any. When your wedding day arrives, you want to not only feel beautiful, but look your very best, too! That’s why it’s important to find professional wedding hair and makeup experts you trust to help make sure you look incredible.”

What is the most common mistake when you see at weddings as a hair + makeup artist?

“One common mistake I find is scheduling. I always remind brides to communicate with their photographer first. See what their expectations are for the pre-wedding shots they are needing. Their timeline is very limited so we try to coordinate so no one feels rushed. Also, be prepared for an early morning start, especially if the bridal party is a larger size. On average it takes about 45 min per person for makeup and 45 min for hair. Remember to come with clean dry hair and a clean moisturized face. It always delivers a flawless makeup and hair day for both the bridal party and the artist.”