One Step in an Ace’s Custom Metal Home and You’ll Never Call it A Barndominium Again

× Expand Courtesy of Ace's Custom Builds

× Expand Courtesy of Ace's Custom Builds

College Station, TX – Ace's Custom Builds is redefining the concept of barndominiums with the expert touch of interior designer Dana Wallace. Known for blending metal exteriors with luxurious interiors, Ace's Custom Builds creates custom metal homes that surpass traditional barndominiums in style and functionality. Dana Wallace's innovative designs transform these homes into elegant, personalized living spaces, ensuring that you’ll never think of them as just barndominiums.

Redefining Barndominium Interiors

Ace's Custom Builds has always been at the forefront of creating stylish and sophisticated living spaces. With Dana Wallace’s expert touch, the interiors of these homes are now as stunning as their exteriors. Dana brings her extensive experience and eye for detail to every project, ensuring that each metal home is beautifully designed and tailored to the needs of its residents.

“Designing the interior of a metal home presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities,” says Dana Wallace. “My goal is to create spaces that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional and comfortable. By incorporating unique design elements and luxurious finishes, we can create interiors that are both stylish and inviting.”

Design Tips from Dana Wallace

Dana Wallace shares her top tips for styling the interior of your custom-built metal home:

Embrace Open Spaces:

Metal homes often feature large, open floor plans. Use this to your advantage by creating distinct zones within the open space, such as a cozy living area, a dining space, and a functional kitchen.

Incorporate Natural Elements:

Bring the outdoors in by incorporating natural materials like wood, stone, and metal. These elements add warmth and texture to the space, creating a harmonious blend of rustic and modern design.

Maximize Light:

Large windows and high ceilings are common features in metal homes. Utilize these features to maximize natural light, making the interior feel bright and spacious.

Choose Versatile Furniture:

Opt for furniture that is both stylish and functional. Multi-purpose pieces, such as storage ottomans and convertible sofas, can help you make the most of the available space.

Add Personal Touches:

Incorporate personal items and decor that reflect your personality and interests. This could include family heirlooms, artwork, or collections that make the space uniquely yours.

Focus on Comfort:

Ensure that your home is comfortable and inviting. Soft furnishings, such as cushions, rugs, and throws, can add coziness and make the space more welcoming.

Why Choose Ace's Custom Builds and Dana Wallace?

Expertise and Innovation:

Dana Wallace brings years of experience in interior design, ensuring that each metal home interior is crafted to perfection.

Luxurious Interiors:

Ace's Custom Builds focuses on creating interiors that go beyond the typical barndominium, offering refined and elegant living spaces.

Personalized Design:

Every home is unique, and Dana works closely with homeowners to create interiors that reflect their individual style and needs.

Quality and Craftsmanship:

Ace's Custom Builds is known for their high standards of quality and craftsmanship, delivering homes that are both beautiful and durable.

About Ace's Custom Builds

Ace's Custom Builds specializes in creating custom-built homes with a focus on durability and modern luxury. Our team, led by Jason Strange, is dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized homes that meet the unique needs of each client. With the addition of interior designer Dana Wallace, Ace's Custom Builds continues to set the standard for excellence in custom home building and interior design.

Check out Ace’s Custom Builds online

Courtesy of Julie Cottrell