Put a Ring On It: Three Brazos Valley couples share their wedding day memories

Weddings are a time to gather and celebrate new love and life with the joining of two individuals becoming one together. As couples share thoughtful vows and promise to love and cherish each other, they partake in an exchange of things in front of their friends and family to symbolize their devotion to one another. We are pleased to present three Brazos Valley newlyweds in our February issue — Dominick and Jordan Adams, Jordan and Heavensent Cooper, and Shelton and Skylar Eppler. We feel honored that they shared some of their most personal moments with us, which we pass onto you as you look forward to your own special day.

Dominick & Jordan Adams

February 12, 2022

"Soak in every moment and let the little things go, no one knows your expectations and they won’t realize that anything has gone wrong. The day goes by so fast and you’ll truly wish you could relive it." —Jordan

"Plan the wedding of your dreams, don’t worry about guests or any others opinions. Make it exactly what you want it to be, splurge on what’s most important and cut out the little things — even if they are traditional wedding haves. You will cherish these moments for the rest of your life, so make it everything you have imagined! —Jordan

Jordan & Heavensent Cooper

October 7, 2021

"Our wedding might not have been an extravagant show but we made all aspects mean something to us. I hope to encourage people to not think that more is more just to make your wedding for you and your partner. The little details that people see are the ones that remind them of you as a couple." —Heavensent

"Planning a wedding is exciting and scary all at the same time. My husband and I weren’t always on the same page — I wanted details and he just wanted me — but we both sat down and thought about things that we both wanted incorporated. We both wanted a small wedding, we wanted to be able to talk to all our guests and to enjoy the moment." —Heavensent

Shelton & Skylar Eppler

February 12, 2022

"I stressed the details so much and at the end of the day, your wedding day flies by so quick its crazy! The only thing brides will care about after is the fact that they just married the love of their life. Everything will work out just how it's supposed to!" —Skylar

"Favorite Vendor ... Jonesy Chauvot Photo or Cana Events — both vendors built a relationship with me throughout the planning process and they still reach out to me now to check in. I love that they cared about Shelton and I as people and not just as clients! They both listened to my visions and helped them come into play perfectly on our wedding day!"—Skylar

