Ramp Up the Romance: Surprise your loved one with a unique date night at these local attractions

Planning a Valentine’s Day date night can seem tricky — should you plan for dinner and a movie or try to find something more unique? If you’re stuck on finding something new to do, our staff has some good news for you: there are tons of date nights available right here in the Brazos Valley. We have compiled a list of some of our favorites to share as you look to plan for February 14. Already have something planned for this month? All of these activities happen year long and can be used at any time!

Group Date

Gather up a group of friends and get your throw on at The Cut Axe Throwing! Each group receives their own private arena with two targets and access to professional grade axes, knives and throwing stars. A standard experience starts at $20 a person per hour, which includes instruction from professional instructors, while a premier experience includes even more challenges and features additional weapons including the big axe and tactical shovel at $35 per patron. Guests also have access to free cornhole set ups and the maroon game room for added fun! Want to learn another new skill? Check out the Fowling Arena outside, which combines the skills of football and bowling in a competitive manner.

The Cut Axe Throwing

1601 Texas Ave S., College Station

(979) 217-6354

thecutaxethowing.com

Out on the Town

Looking for something more lowkey? Head to Downtown Navasota to check out the new Red Velvet Inn & Gallery. The inn hosts a variety of artwork in the main entry foyer and gallery room, as well as in the parlor and dining rooms. The gallery is free and open to the public for viewing Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and features a wide range of artwork including work from local artists and an exhibit featuring the artwork of students from Navasota High School. Guests who visit during the month of February will also receive complimentary champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, courtesy of the inn. The inn is right next to downtown, so guests also have the ability to explore the area’s great new food options and window shop.

Red Velvet Inn & Gallery

803 S Lasalle St., Navasota

(979) 799-7698

redvelvetinn.com

Double Date

Looking for something that is sure to keep your mind wandering? Put your skills to the test by trying to escape one of five rooms at Escape Rooms BCS. Plus, a sixth room will be opening this spring loosely based on the 1975 Academy Award winning film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran at escape rooms or new to the craze, grab your special someone and a couple of friends to try your hand at escaping. For beginners, it is recommended they try their hand at the Classified room rated at a difficulty of 2.5 out of 5, to put your team to the test. Sherlock Adventure or Secret Attic Society, might challenge even the most experienced escapers, both rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Each room gets one hour to escape and allows multiple clues provided by the game master when teams are stuck. Bookings can be made online and are available Wednesdays through Sundays at various times. Private events (minimum 10+) may be scheduled anytime.

Escape Room BCS

907 Harvey Rd A&B, College Station

(979) 431-1799

escaperoombcs.com