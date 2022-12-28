Shaping the new you

Welcome to 2023! With the new year comes the always highly dreaded New Year’s resolutions, but no need to fret, our team has compiled a list ways to help you keep some of the top New Year’s resolutions while supporting local businesses in our area. Even if New Year’s resolutions aren’t your thing, you can still check out these fun ways to kick off the new year!

Get Fit

Whether your goal is to lose weight or just start to exercise more, there are plethora of ways to find your fit in the Brazos Valley. Having been in the community for more than 20 years, Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness has helped thousands of members reach their focus, weight-loss and self-confidence goals through a variety of classes including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA Kickboxing, Kids Martial Arts, RAZR Fit Fitness, and more! From beginners to advanced classes, this could be just what you need to help round-off your goal this next year.

Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness

1500 Harvey Road Suite 2002, College Station

(979) 353-1138

bvmma.com

Take a Break

This new year your goal may be to take care of yourself and what a better way than to go visit a spa! The Galleria Spa Salon Boutique offers a variety of spa packages ranging in intensity and price. Looking for a full body experience? Try the Ultimate Indulgence Day package featuring a body wrap, massage, steam shower, facial, pedicure and a light lunch! Want something more lowkey? Try a Swedish Massage available in a variety of times ranging from 30 minutes to up to two hours. Need some time to relax with your significant other? A peaceful and serene couples massage is exactly what you need!

Galleria Spa Salon Boutique

175 Century Square Drive, College Station | (979) 822-5756

2821 Rock Prairie Road, College Station | (979) 693-0350

galleriaspasalon.com

Enhance your Mind

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System is a great way to expand your knowledge this new year. Whether it be reading for pleasure or researching a new idea, the library offers a variety of books for anyone in the community. Need someone to hold you accountable for your reading goals? The library system offers a variety of book clubs at Larry J. Ringer Library for adults and teens including a Coffee and Classics Book Club, Evening Book Club, Meyer Book Club, Mystery Book Club, and the Teen Read Book Club. The Clara B. Mounce Library also offers a Wednesday morning Sunshine Book Club once a month! Check out the library’s website for specific meeting times as well as more information on the first books of the new year.

Bryan + College Station Public Library System

Clara B. Mounce Public Library | 201 East 26th Street, Bryan | (979) 209-5600

Larry J. Ringer Library | 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station | (979) 209-6347

bcslibrary.org/programs/book-clubs/

Find a New Hobby

No matter what your particular interest is, The Green on Century Square can serve as a spot to try new weekly hobbies! From Trivia Nights to Cars and Coffee, there is sure to be something for everyone. Are you a mom looking to get together with others? Check out Fit4Mom Stroller Strides the last Wednesday of every month for a free Strides 360 class on The Green. For car enthusiasts, the Texas A&M Sports Car Club will host its monthly Cars & Coffee on the third Sunday of each month. Is live music your fit? Join Century Square on Sundays for Grace on The Green featuring inspirational artists on the Front Porch Stage. Finally, enjoy trivia every Tuesday nights to test your knowledge!

Century Square

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

century-square.com

Explore New Places

Escape the stress of everyday life in the great outdoors on west campus at The Gardens at Texas A&M University. A part of Phase I, the 7-acre Leach Teaching Gardens, features a variety of thematic gardens including a rain garden, food and fiber field, vegetable beds, as well as a butterfly and bee garden. Guests can venture around to learn more about gardening techniques and plants that can be grown in Texas. The Gardens feature a variety of crops and florals including the maroon carrot, maroon bluebonnets, TAMU wheat varieties and many more. Want to make your trip even more eventful? Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch surrounded by gorgeous scenery or venture down to White Creek with your furry friends.

The Gardens at Texas A&M University

556 John Kimbrough Blvd., College Station

gardens.tamu.edu