The Kitchen Remodel: Prepping for an update in the heart of your home

Springtime brings with it the sweetest sense of renewal. As splashes of color appear throughout our southern landscapes, vitality energizes our days. Many of us begin cleaning up our yards and freshening our homes after the cold winter months and for some, the bright light of Spring reveals an even greater need for change within the interior of their home.

Over the past three years, I have spent time in more than fifty homes analyzing and discussing with homeowners — their family’s needs, readiness for change, or the prospect of what we in this business call “a total gut.” The conversation typically begins while standing in the heart of the home — the homeowner’s kitchen.

Are you considering a kitchen remodel? Before you get started on this commitment, take a look at these concepts and your budget before getting started.

Want vs. Need

What do you need to change and what do you want to change? Needs and wants are two very different considerations. I have a few clients that do not have a budget — these clients can combine both needs and wants to get to the final plan. However, for most, we have a tight budget and cannot have it all when it comes to a remodel project.

Needs are those aspects of your kitchen that are necessary for functionality. Wants are those items that you have in mind that perhaps you may have seen in a photo and just can’t live without. Both are important to consider as you change your space.

In one home, the kitchen sink faced a wall with a window looking into another room. The cooktop was opposite the sink, located in the island. This mother wanted to be looking at her children as she washed dishes, for she spent most of her time posted at the kitchen island sink. We dug deep into a brick floor and moved the gas range to the existing sink spot, and closed the wall in. Now, the client faces the kitchen island while washing dishes.

In another home, the kitchen had not been touched in 17 years. Trends from past decades were long gone, yet the kitchen remained the same. The client was ready to combine needs and wants to transform the kitchen in its functionality and aesthetics. I proposed moving the cooktop off the island. This gave the kitchen a focal point with a new range and vent hood along the longest wall. We rebuilt the island to be wider so that others could sit and visit while my client cooked. Removing the fluorescent light box that many of us have was an instant update. We moved the refrigerator to the opposite wall and added a countertop space next to it for setting things. This kitchen was a complete gut, and it paid off.

As you think about wants, sometimes there are things you just can’t live without. A client of mine that lives in Bryan, was tired of her golden oak cabinets and always dreamed of having blue cabinets. Although painting her cabinets blue was a very custom choice, she wanted it … and this blue makes her light up every time she enters. Sometimes having what you want is more important than anything else.

Consider Design Trends

COLOR

After more than a decade of cool tones, whites and grays in interior residential design, we celebrate a new trend of warm, earthy tones that provides a connection with nature. The pandemic forced Americans in to examine their white, sterile interiors and they arose longing for rich, bold color. These comforting colors continue to be a key design element in the coming year, with greens, blues and deep reds taking center stage. Moody blues and blacks, combined with jewel tones, are here to stay as well…at least, for a while.

However, no need to fret if your home is primarily white and grey. Transitional colors in the kitchen can freshen the space. Taupe has a gray undertone that can help transition with gray backgrounds—bridging warm and cool tones together. Blushy, terracotta and clay tones can add a pop of color alongside the cooler tones.

MATERIAL

With a new trend to connect with nature, materials used in kitchen interiors are reflecting the earth’s aesthetic. Wood cabinets with a natural stain and brass-toned metal light fixtures resonate above an island. Stone countertops that look creamy and soft are making a comeback—like the once popular crema marfil marble and taj mahal quartzite.

FUNCTION

Having a kitchen that functions for cooking, serving and cleaning is key when it comes to designing the perfect space. These elements are personal and need to be wellplanned out. For example, do you and your partner cook at the same time? This is an important question to answer before you plan how much space is between your stovetop and your countertop or island. I aim for 42 inches for one cook and 48 inches when you have two cooks in the kitchen.

Other functional items to consider are that many right-handed people prefer their dishwasher on the right. Think through where the trash will be located as you clean dishes. Think through the distance you will walk to the refrigerator as you gather ingredients or put things away. Aesthetics are one thing — but practicality rules when it comes to real-life cooking and serving your family.

Hire Someone To Help

The exposure to excellent design is more accessible than ever. You can view Instagram or Pinterest and find kitchens that inspire and encourage change in your own home. Finding photos that bring joy to you can come to life with the right team to help you with your remodel. Most people have a strong sense of what they like and just need someone to help them put it all together. The right remodel consultant, designer and/ or contractor can help you build the kitchen that inspires you and serves you for years to come. The process of a remodel is not always easy — the dusty process may feel like the cold, winter months, but with a well-thought out plan, renewal awaits you!

About the author

Molly Watson, owner of MW Designs, resides in College Station with her husband, Davis, and their three sons, John Davis, Cross and Raines. Her love for creating and designing began with remodeling her personal homes. Her business took off in 2019, and she has since assisted more than 50 individuals and families with their home improvement needs. Watson loves the process of building and remodeling — and takes great pride in helping to relieve the stress for both homeowner and contractor throughout every step of the project. Her other passion is nonprofit fundraising for the community. For more information, email molly@mollywatsondesigns.com