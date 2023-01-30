Editor's Letter: Love is in the Air (February 2023)

The season of love is upon us! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about plans for a fun evening. Already stuck on figuring out what to get that special someone for Valentine’s Day? Check out our Valentine’s Gift Guide on page 11 for some local ways to treat your love! Plus, it’s never too early to start thinking about making plans for date night — whether that be for February 14 or beyond (page 17).

For those lovebirds newly engaged or headed that way soon, take a peek at our wedding edition of Ask the Expert, featuring a breakdown of your commonly asked questions answered by those who know it best (page 62)!

We also talk to 7F Lodge founder Carol Conlee about her new book, ‘LOVE SAVES LIVES’, detailing the backstory and inspiration for each of the cabins on the 7F property on page 57. Did we mention the book also has delicious recipes?

Not only is February about love, but also celebrating Black History Month. The Brazos Valley African American Museum will host a special exhibit sharing about the history of the Canaan area in Bryan (page 21). Plus, the museum will host its 22nd Annual Appreciation Banquet on February 25. Interested in how you can support the museum, grab a ticket to the event to hear guest speaker, Dr. Annie S. McGowan, Texas A&M University’s Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity.

Spring is quickly approaching, which means it’s almost gardening season! If you’re looking to fill your garden, we know just the sale for you — check out our piece on the Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale coming up on March 25 (page 33).

Don’t have a green thumb, but want to take in a beautiful garden? Then Never Forget Garden Brazos Valley may be your place of serenity. The garden is currently in the process of gathering funds for completion, find out more about how the garden will honor service members on page 37.

Things are gearing up this month at Insite Media, we welcome our spring 2023 interns — Emma Lawson and Michaela Beadle — who will work to help grow the magazine and bring you new and exciting content! Plus, we will be around town at various events, come visit us at the Spring Wedding Show hosted by the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley on February 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Expo Center. You can also pay us a visit at the Home & Garden Expo on March 3 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and March 4 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the new Legends Event Center! Hope to see you all there!

— Insite Brazos Valley Staff

Have a story idea that you want to share? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out to the team at editor@insitebrazosvalley.com.