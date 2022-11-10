November/December 2022 Launch Party

×
1 of 24
×
2 of 24
×
3 of 24
×
4 of 24
×
5 of 24
×
6 of 24
×
7 of 24
×
8 of 24
×
9 of 24
×
10 of 24
×
11 of 24
×
12 of 24
×
13 of 24
×
14 of 24
×
15 of 24
×
16 of 24
×
17 of 24
×
18 of 24
×
19 of 24
×
20 of 24
×
21 of 24
×
22 of 24
×
23 of 24
×
24 of 24
We had a great time celebrating at our November/December Launch Party featuring our first-ever holiday market! We are so grateful for everyone that came out and enjoyed this time with us!
A huge shoutout to everyone who made this possible:
- 7F Lodge: Thank you to Lisa and Ginger for hosting and for making sure every detail was perfect!
- Epicures Catering: Thank you to the team for providing a wonderful taco bar and drink service!
- Downtown Events and Services: Thank you to Travis and his team for providing us with sound and the always fun Photo Booth!
- Fig-Mint Photography: Thank you to Ashley for shooting all of our Santa pictures!
- Premier Events: Thank you to Premier Events for providing tables and linens!
- Our Vendors: Thank you to all of our amazing vendors! You all were the perfect additions to our first holiday market!
- Santa: A big thanks to Santa for making the journey from the North Pole!