November/December 2022 Launch Party

by

×

1 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.33.48 AM.png
×

2 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.34.11 AM.png
×

3 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.34.31 AM.png
×

4 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.34.56 AM.png
×

5 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.35.13 AM.png
×

6 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.35.39 AM.png
×

7 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.36.41 AM.png
×

8 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.37.00 AM.png
×

9 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.37.22 AM.png
×

10 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.37.37 AM.png
×

11 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.37.52 AM.png
×

12 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.38.06 AM.png
×

13 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.38.20 AM.png
×

14 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.38.40 AM.png
×

15 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.39.00 AM.png
×

16 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.39.15 AM.png
×

17 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.39.29 AM.png
×

18 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.39.45 AM.png
×

19 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.40.02 AM.png
×

20 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.40.16 AM.png
×

21 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.40.36 AM.png
×

22 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.40.53 AM.png
×

23 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.41.18 AM.png
×

24 of 24

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.41.33 AM.png

We had a great time celebrating at our November/December Launch Party featuring our first-ever holiday market! We are so grateful for everyone that came out and enjoyed this time with us! 

A huge shoutout to everyone who made this possible:

  • 7F Lodge: Thank you to Lisa and Ginger for hosting and for making sure every detail was perfect!
  • Epicures Catering: Thank you to the team for providing a wonderful taco bar and drink service!
  • Downtown Events and Services: Thank you to Travis and his team for providing us with sound and the always fun Photo Booth!
  • Fig-Mint Photography: Thank you to Ashley for shooting all of our Santa pictures!
  • Premier Events: Thank you to Premier Events for providing tables and linens! 
  • Our Vendors: Thank you to all of our amazing vendors! You all were the perfect additions to our first holiday market!
  • Santa: A big thanks to Santa for making the journey from the North Pole!