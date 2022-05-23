Pre-Memorial Day Event to feature Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial Project

The public is invited to a pre-Memorial Day event honoring all missing and unknown service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. This event will be held at the American Pavilion in Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road, College Station. The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial will include Brazos Valley’s very own symbolism of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the community is invited to hear speaker Roy May, Texas A&M University Class of 2015, a former sentinel in the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. KBTX-TV newscaster Rusty Surette will emcee the program starting at 11:30 a.m.

Patriotic music will be performed at 11 a.m. Food trucks will be parked nearby for those wishing to purchase lunch. A portion of proceeds from the food sales will be donated to the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial Project, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Visitors will be invited to view the future site of the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial. Located toward the Wall of Honor at Veterans Park, the plans include a standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with a wreath and recognizing donors. A plaza will have a granite star in the middle and a park bench for visitors to reflect on the sacrifices made by our country’s patriots. Personalized brick pavers for the Never Forget Garden are being ordered now through donations and will line the inside boundary of the plaza. Local native and adapted plants are planned for the garden to provide a peaceful, restful setting for remembering our Americans.

Information tables will have brochures about the project and will accept donations to support the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial. This is a joint project of community groups including local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), A&M Garden Club, other garden clubs, veterans, Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, many individuals and groups.

“Help us express our profound love and respect to honor those unknown soldiers who have served and sacrificed to preserve the promise of America,” states Jane Cohen, chair of the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial Executive Committee.

Email NFG.bvvm@gmail.com for more information.