Insite Media's 2022 Top Secondary Teacher

In the first-ever secondary teacher contest sponsored by CAP Fleet, Insite Media named Dr. Matthew Goehring of Wellborn Middle School in College Station ISD as the 2022 Top Secondary Teacher of the Brazos Valley.

Goehring, or Dr. G, as his students call him, has been a criminal justice teacher at Wellborn Middle School since the school opened in 2017. He has also has spent time practicing law as a prosecutor for the State of Texas and as a criminal defense attorney in Conroe and College Station.

“Dr. Goehring does a remarkable job of bringing learning to life,” Wellborn Middle School Principal Jeremy Stewart says. “His background as a lawyer allows him to share real-life stories where his students get to hear his first-hand experiences with regards to why and how a law came to be.”

Not only do students earn high school credit for Dr. Goehring criminal justice class, he also presents engaging ways for students to learn materials by bringing in guest speakers such as the K-9 unit from the police department as well as the Health Air Med (care flight) teams from local hospitals.

“Dr. Goehring is the kind of teacher who desires his students to not only know the 'what' regarding his course, but more importantly, the 'why'. His expectations for learning and standard for excellence in his classroom is an area he excels in. His students leave his class with a depth of knowledge and complexity that sets them up for success for the future public services courses offered at the high school level,” Stewart says. “His course is the most requested course on campus, and I attribute that to the caliber of teacher he is.”

Additionally, Dr. Goehring serves as the campus' Career and Technology Education Department Chair as well as a manager for the Multi-tiered Systems of Support Design Team.

“These responsibilities require a keen attention to detail, an empathic ear for listening, and an ongoing drive as these roles are strenuous,” Stewart says. “He leads and supports his teachers as an instructional leader and as a thinking partner when creating memorable learning experiences for their students.”

Dr. Goehring said he is extremely grateful for being selected as the 2022 secondary teacher of the Brazos Valley.

“It is an incredible feeling to get acknowledged for the hard work and dedication that I have put into teaching the students here at Wellborn Middle School,” Goehring said. “My students are the reason why I have always loved teaching. My goal every day is to teach students how the law affects them, no matter how old they are. I can’t begin to explain how it feels when a student makes a connection between what they are learning and their daily lives.”

Insite Media presented Dr. Goehring with a plaque from its parent company, Integ; a floral arrangement from Postoak Florist; and a gift basket featuring gift cards and certificates from local businesses.

A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsor CAP Fleet and another shoutout to all the businesses who donated prizes for the gift basket. Congratulations again to Dr. G and to Wellborn Middle School!