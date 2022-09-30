Remodeling 101: What you need to know before the dust flies

× 1 of 6 Expand My childhood home in the 1970s. My parents liked bringing the exterior elements into our home through brick columns and wood beams. × 2 of 6 Expand Dust like this may be difficult to live in if you have children or pets. × 3 of 6 Expand The previous photo was taken of the same bathroom, before and after. × 4 of 6 Expand The paneled wall behind the piano was added to create privacy from the front door entry point. × 5 of 6 Expand In this master bathroom, I created strong symmetry which satisfied the client's simplistic style. × 6 of 6 Expand Pine floors shined underneath old carpet; however, this added an extra 10 days to our timeline. Prev Next

Considering a remodel? There are a few things you should know… take it from someone who learned early on to visualize renewal through all the construction dust.

Growing up in the same house and same bedroom for 18 years was a wonderful way to spend childhood. Even so, my parents embraced remodeling, reconfiguring, and updating our traditional brick home to accommodate an active family of six in Southeast Texas. I loved the remodeling process from an early age. After all, my parents were both artists, and I was fascinated with their ability to visualize and transform one room into a revived space that fit the utility of our new needs and the design of the times.

After graduating from college, I married into a family with strong roots in Bryan-College Station. I have lived here for 20 years. My husband and I are raising three teenage boys, and we have moved more than 10 times. After living in each home for a year or two, something inside me stirred. I had the desire to make it more our own, transform it to meet the needs of our growing boys, or sometimes we just needed a change. From Pebble Creek to the heart of Bryan to Southwood Forest and more, I have left a mark on all of our personal homes and have loved them all.

Three years ago, a friend called and asked if I would help his sister transition from San Antonio to College Station. “Would you consider working for her to guide her through a home remodel?” he asked.

Actually, I was remodeling yet another one of our personal homes and offered to stop by and give her advice but knew I could not take on her task. Well, the timing shifted, and I agreed, thus, landing my first remodel job. Since that day in 2019, I have helped over 40 individuals and families change their home to what they needed and wanted to live their lives to the fullest. My business has grown by word of mouth and my husband says, “We may never move again!” He just may be right. Now, my love for transforming homes is fulfilled daily through my work.

The recent pandemic forced us to stay home more than ever. We had extra time to analyze the spaces where we shower, do laundry, cook, sleep, and even work. This analysis has led to an uptick of new construction and home remodeling in our community. Perhaps you are among the many evaluating your use of space. Before you enter into the commitment of a remodel, I have developed a must-know list before the chaos begins and you embark on this fabulous journey of transformation.

PLAN.

Depending on the extensiveness of your remodel, you may need an architect or draftsman to draw it up for you. This will help lay the plan for your contractor/ builder or subcontractors, designer/decorator, project manager, and all of your team. Your team members will need a drawn plan to follow and to obtain the proper permits. Set a realistic budget in advance and the plan holds everyone accountable to your agreed upon direction.

GOOD CHOICES.

As you probably know, choosing a qualified contractor or subcontractors is a must. Ask for references from recent clients. If you need direction, it is also wise to choose a designer or project manager who can help you make confident choices. Communication is key for all team members. If they will not answer their phone and respond in a timely manner, don’t hire them. If communication cannot be timely, problems will undoubtedly arise.

REMEMBER, THIS IS NOT A REALTY SHOW.

Your remodel is most likely not a feature on HGTV. However, there are many aspects of a remodel that are not shown on TV. To begin, the houses are empty in reality show remodels. Many of my clients live in their homes while we remodel them. This can put a lot of stress on marriages, create hardship on children and pets, and complicate schedules. Make sure you plan for this stress or find another place to live during the remodel, especially if you are remodeling the entire home. Make sure it is the right time in your life to embark on the project.

KNOW YOUR NEEDS.

Clear knowledge of what you want to change about your home is key. Talk through the changes with your designer or project manager who can weigh in on what your options are to get you to the desired goal. For example, in one home I helped remodel, one could see through the living room into the master bedroom. You could actually see the bed when walking through the front door! I knew this needed to change. I turned that opening into a wall and made the entrance to the bedroom from a hallway. This made more sense and gave privacy to the master bedroom.

KNOW YOUR STYLE AND WHAT YOU VALUE.

I ask clients to describe or send magazine photos of a few rooms that bring them complete joy. I ask them to describe their style, favorite colors, and look over their current furnishings. Styles vary from traditional to eclectic, transitional to contemporary. Get familiar with your personal style. Some clients have Pinterest and Instagram accounts where they have stored favorites — I love reviewing those before we start. Many clients need help determining their values by talking through how they use spaces on a daily basis. Values are those things you hold dear and are essential to daily life. If mealtime is important to you, make sure you have a place for your family and friends to dine. Do you work from home? You may need to create an office that is private enough for daytime work.

GET READY FOR SURPRISES.

You never know what you may find. One of my favorite parts about the remodeling process is finding the unexpected and creating a solution.

Plan for the unexpected. Some surprises are good and others can add time and money. Leave room in the budget for these possibilities.

In one case, a subfloor had holes in it that caused the refrigerator to rock on the floor. The subfloor had to be repaired, and we needed to float the entire floor for adequate leveling. In a 1940s farmhouse I recently remodeled, we lifted up the carpet to find gorgeous pine floors. This extended our schedule, as we decided to sand and stain the new find.

REMAIN PATIENT.

As a project manager and designer, I try to remind clients that we are trying to do our best. If you have done your due diligence before hiring, trust who you have hired to do their jobs. Stay in communication with your team. When mistakes happen, find a solution together. Remember to keep communicating until the end. Your home will be transformed, and the construction dust will clear. Your home’s renewal will bring you and yours joy for years to come.

About the Author

Molly Watson, owner of MW Designs, resides in College Station with her husband, Davis, and their three sons, John Davis, Cross and Raines. Her love for creating and designing began with remodeling her personal homes. Her business took off in 2019, and she has since assisted more than 40 individuals and families with their home improvement needs. Watson loves the process of building and remodeling — and takes great pride in helping to relieve the stress for both homeowner and contractor throughout every step of the project. Her other passion is nonprofit fundraising for the community. For more information, email molly@mollywatsondesigns.com.