Stephen Sweeten Band to perform for Second Navasota Sounds of Summer Concert

The City of Navasota will host the second concert of the Sounds of Summer series this Friday, July 29. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall.

Country music, The Stephen Sweeten band will entertain with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, as well as arts and crafts provided by the Navasota Artists in Residence, and two waterslides! Grimes County Cornhole will alsobe hosting their tournament for all to join on the grounds.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and your dancing shoes for some great live music and family-friendly activities this Friday night, July 29 in Downtown Navasota.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868. This is a FREE, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

The event is sponsored by: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, Fultz Realty, iHeartMedia, KAGS TV, Citizens State Bank, WC Tractor and Willy 98.7.

Information Courtesy of the City of Navasota