Ten ways to stay safe this holiday weekend

Most of us build our traditional Independence Day celebrations around food, family, and friends, not to mention plenty of bright and colorful fireworks. Unfortunately, fireworks can also cause injuries and damage property.

Can you guess what types of fireworks cause the most injuries? It’s not bottle rockets, roman candles, or even the aerial firecrackers — it’s those innocent-looking sparklers. They produce about a third of all fireworks-related injuries and about half to kids under five years old.

Sparklers burn at about 1,200 degrees – that’s six times hotter than boiling water. Glow sticks, confetti poppers, silly string, and bubbles are safer alternatives for young children.

As you prepare for your Fourth of July celebration, here are 10 essential things to keep in mind:

1. It’s illegal to discharge fireworks in the city limits.

2. Alcohol, drugs, and fireworks don’t mix.

3. When using fireworks, read the labels first and wear safety glasses.

4. Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

5. Even older children should use fireworks only with adult supervision.

6. Light one firework at a time, then quickly move away.

7. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles.

8. Always have a bucket of water and a water hose nearby.

9. Never re-light a dud. Wait 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

10.Never shoot fireworks near pets. Ensure your pets – especially those sensitive to loud noises – are where they feel safe and comfortable.

Don’t let an accident ruin your Independence Day. Celebrate safely!

About the Blogger

Stuart Marrs has been with the College Station Fire Department since 2009 and has served as a captain since 2017. He was previously a firefighter with the Huntsville (Texas) Fire Department. Stuart studied communications at Texas A&M and earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from TAMU-Commerce in 2019.

Courtesy of the City of College Station