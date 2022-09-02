Texas A&M Gameday Info: Honor the 12th Man Spirit

Here’s a short insider’s guide on making the most of your Texas A&M football experience be sure to check out 12thman.com.

Download the 12th Man Mobile App

This handy app has just about everything you need for easy navigation, from a seating chart of Kyle Field to public pay parking lots near the stadium and post-game traffic routes.

Downtown Bryan Gameday Shuttle

transport.tamu.edu/parking/events/bryanshuttle.aspx

Park your car in Downtown Bryan, have a bite to eat, do a little shopping, and take in the sights and sounds of the historic downtown area. Then hop on the free shuttle from between the Clara B. Mounce Public Library on Regent Street to Kyle Field for the game. Visit gameday.bryantx.gov for a map and more information.

Tailgating in Aggieland

aggiepark.tamu.edu

In 2022, Texas A&M University opened Aggie Park with more than twice the amount of space for relaxation, studying, picnics, tailgating, concerts, food trucks and more for Texas A&M fans. All tailgating in Aggie Park — both free and paid — will require making reservations through the tailgating vendor, Revel XP. Visit aggiepark.tamu.edu/home for more information.

Get the “full” Game Day experience