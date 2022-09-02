Texas A&M University Must-Sees: Not Just for Students

Texas A&M University

The university is a land-grant, sea- grant and space-grant institution located in College Station, Texas. There are 16 academic colleges and schools, including the Texas A&M Health Science Center and the Texas A&M School of Law.

Appelt Aggieland Visitor Center

The Visitor Center is located on the first floor of Rudder Tower and offers visitors 60-minute campus walking tours, which highlight academics, student life, history, and traditions. The tours are led by current Texas A&M students.

Bonfire Memorial

The memorial is dedicated to the 12 Aggies who lost their lives in the tragic collapse of the 1999 Bonfire. It celebrates the traditions and history of Texas A&M and is comprised of the Tradition Plaza, Spirit Wall, and History Walk.

Cushing Memorial Library and Archives

Cushing Memorial Library and Archives houses rare books, special collections, manuscripts, and the Texas A&M University Archives. The historic Reading Room is open to all for research and studying.

Kyle Field

Many may only think of Kyle Field during football season, but the largest college stadium in the Southeastern Conference is also open for tours and private events. Kyle Field recently underwent one of the largest and most extensive redevelopment projects in the history of collegiate athletics. The new field features an expanded seating capacity of 102,733. So even if you’ve been before, it’s worth another look! Call (979) 847-8113 for information on tours.

Hall of Champions

The Hall of Champions is located on the west side of Kyle Field. The facility celebrates the iconic football stadium and Texas A&M Athletics. It is a 30,000 square foot virtual sports museum that features a maroon ceiling with a massive white Texas A&M logo, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience.

Memorial Student Center

Right across the street from Kyle Field, the Memorial Student Center is a gathering place for visitors and students alike. There are two art galleries: Forsyth Galleries has one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of English Cameo Glass, and the J. Wayne Stark Galleries focuses on American paintings, prints, drawings and photographs from the 19th and 20th centuries. Don’t miss the Medal of Honor Display that pays tribute to our strong military background. While you’re there, pick up A&M apparel at the MSC Bookstore, or relax in the Flag Room.

Sam Houston Sanders Corps of Cadets Center

This center depicts the Corps of Cadets from its beginning in 1876 to today and describes the history and traditions of Texas A&M. Must-see: the Metzger-Sanders Antique Firearm Collection, housed in the Corps Center.

The Gardens

Relax and learn in the beautiful public gardens and green space on the Texas A&M University west campus. The Leach Teaching Gardens span seven acres and feature 21 demonstration gardens and a climate-controlled pavilion. Stroll through the vineyard, explore the seasonal flowers or pause for a moment in the Mexican Heritage Garden. Bring a picnic and spend time with your friends and family. Educational and special events happen throughout the year. Free admission; open dawn to dusk. Weekend parking is free.