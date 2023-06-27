Celebrate America’s Freedom 2023

Howdy! With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, many community members are looking for activities to celebrate America's independence. With a ton of celebrations around the area, our staff has compiled an extensive list of community celebrations open to the public.

Friday, June 30

Freedom Festival - 6 to 10 p.m.

The City of Navasota is hosting its 4th annual Freedom Festival. The event will include the annual Fourth of July Parade at 6 p.m., live music, on-site food vendors, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. and family fun! This is a free, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

200 E McAlpine St., Navasota

Tuesday, July 4

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration - 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hark back to the good ol’ days and honor the nation’s birthday with the Brazos Heritage Society’s annual holiday celebration. There will be flag raising, a children’s parade, fun music, refreshments and multiple exhibit booths at this free event.

Brazosheritage.org | 600 S. Hutchins St., Bryan

Round Top 4th of July Parade - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The 173rd Annual Round Top Fourth of July parade features live music by Black Cat Choir, food available at Meriert Meat Market and bar Prost on Block 29 Ellis Motel. Admission is $20 per car.

exploreroundtop.com/fourthofjuly | Downtown Round Top

Inaugural 4th of July Parade Celebration - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting the Inaugural 4th of July Parade Celebration, a free community event for children and families with parade lineup at 8:30 a.m. and step off at 9:00 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater & Festival Site. This event will feature tons of family fun with a parade, Kids Zone, music, train rides, First Responder and Static Displays, Veterans Groups, free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners and free watermelon for all!

Wolf Pen Creek 1015 Colgate Drive, College Station, Texas 77840

Firemen’s July 4th Celebration and Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Fury - starts at 7 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff's Posse and Giddings Volunteer Fire Department team up for a big 4th of July Celebration. It starts with a lazy day in the park, BBQ and an auction to benefit the Fire Department. In the evening, the Sheriff's Posse will host Championship Bull Riding, including Mutton Bustin, followed by fireworks and a dance.

Giggingstx.com |Fireman's Park on Hwy 290, Giddings TX

20th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show & Fundraiser - starts at 5 p.m.

Join Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department for the 20th Annual Kurten Fireworks Show & Fundraiser at the Kurten Community Center! Raffle Tickets, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Raffle Tickets and the Best Fireworks Show in the Brazos Valley. Gates open at 5 p.m.; carpooling is recommended.

13055 E State Highway 21, Kurten

Firecracker 5K - starts at 7 a.m.

With a course looping throughout Century Square and around the TAMU golf course, followed by free snacks, drinks and exclusive discounts, this fun event is sure to be a blast! Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with the run starting at 8 a.m. Skip the crowds and check in on July 3 in-store at Brazos Running Co to grab your shirt and bib!

runsignup.com |175 Century Square Drive, College Station

4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show at RELLIS - Starts at 9 p.m.

This 4th annual Independence Day celebration features a patriotic display of fireworks and drones. The free family-friendly community event is open to all residents of the Brazos Valley and the surrounding area. Households are encouraged to come and enjoy the fireworks show from their cars. Parking opens at 6:30 p.m.

rellis.tamus.edu/media/ | Texas A&M University System - RELLIS Campus

First Responders, Frontline Workers and Military Appreciation Day - 1 to 7 p.m.

Our first responders, frontline workers and military work so we can enjoy life safely and as best we can. We want to thank these hardworking individuals by allowing them to get into the pools for free on July 4. Thank you for serving our community and country! Be prepared to show a valid badge or ID to receive the discount.

Bryantx.gov | All pools (Bryan Aquatic Center, Sadie Thomas Pool, Henderson Harbor)