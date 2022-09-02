How to Speak "Aggie" in Aggieland, TX

Texas A&M University is one of the top-ranked research universities in the nation. With more than 73,000 students enrolled, there are over 133+ undergraduate degree programs, 267+ graduate programs, and several professional degree programs from which to choose. Texas A&M is known for developing leaders of character dedicated to serving the greater good of their state, nation, and world. Aggies are always eager to share the rich history and traditions of Texas A&M. Spend one afternoon in Aggieland, and you will leave feeling like an honorary Aggie!

Begin your tour of Texas A&M at the Appelt Aggieland Visitor Center, located in Rudder Tower. Enjoy videos in the state-of-the-art HD theatre, browse the current exhibits, and discover more about Aggieland. Take a 90-minute campus walking tour led by a friendly and knowledgeable student Howdy Crew, who will share their Aggie experience with you, and show you what “Aggie Spirit” is all about.

Traditions

The 12th Man is a well-known Aggie tradition. It all began January 2, 1922, during an injury-filled football game. Coach Dana X. Bible called down E. King Gill from the press box to suit up in case of another injury. Gill never made it on to the field, but he stood on the sidelines the entire game. After the Aggies won the game, he said, “I wish I could say that I went in and ran for the winning touchdown, but I didn’t. I simply got ready and waited – just in case I was needed.” Because of E. King Gill, the student body stands for the entire game to show they are ready to enter the game if needed. Another honored tradition is the Aggie Ring Day is considered to be one of the greatest moments in the life of an Aggie because it symbolizes what they have achieved academically.

Campus Must-Sees

Gameday is one of the most exciting days to experience Aggieland. The night before the game, you can attend Midnight Yell, where thousands of Aggies gather to practice the yells (not cheers!) for the game. Gameday is filled with tailgating at the new Aggie Park, the Aggie Fan Zone, and the traditional Corps of Cadets march-in. The stadium comes alive with unique Aggie yells led by the spirited Yell Leaders, and the Fans stay in their seats at halftime to enjoy the remarkable precision of the nationally famous “Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.” Kyle Field is regarded by many sports journalists as one of the most intimidating venues in college sports; it is the largest stadium in Texas and the SEC.

Looking for a bit of culture, MSC OPAS was founded in 1972 and presents professional productions of theatre, music and dance programs that enlighten, entertain, and inspire audiences of the Brazos Valley. In the Memorial Student Center, the Forsyth and Stark Galleries beckon passersby to experience the world of art. The Gardens at Texas A&M provide a place visitors can find a quiet place to relax, learn, gather and experience the beauty of nature.

Aggie Bonfire was a longstanding tradition held each year before the football team played their then-biggest rival, The University of Texas. It began in 1909 but, sadly, in 1999, 12 Aggies lost their lives when the bonfire tragically collapsed during construction. Today, in the spot where Bonfire was traditionally built on campus, a beautiful memorial with 12 stone pillars stands as an enduring testament to the fallen Aggies.

See for yourself what Texas A&M is all about. In no time, you’ll be wearing maroon, waving white, and humming the “Aggie War Hymn.”