Explore the Brazos Valley!

Have fun this summer without leaving the Brazos Valley. Insite’s got you covered! Here are some local places and events for you to do on your own, with friends, or with the whole family right here in our own backyard. From festivals to shopping to live theater, there’s plenty to do.

Festivals and Events

First Friday: First Friday is a celebration of downtown Bryan, hosted by the Downtown Bryan Association on the first Friday of every month. This free, family-friendly event includes live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options. downtownbryan.com

The 172nd Round Top 4th of July: Celebrate Independence Day with a small, old-timey parade hosted by Round Top Rifle Association. A Civil War-era cannon kicks off the event at 10 a.m., followed by a parade of handmade floats, antique cars and tractors, fire engines, trail riders, and longhorn cattle. Stay for the barbecue chicken and smoked sausage dinner at the Rifle Association Hall ($15). roundtoprifle.com

Hot Nights, Cool Tunes Concert Series: The city of Brenham is hosting a free-to-the-public live music event every Saturday night in July. Bring a lawn chair to the Brenham Courthouse Square and enjoy some great live music, starting at 7 p.m. every Saturday night. Stray Katz Car Club will provide a Classic Car Cruise-in, and vendors will provide food and beverages for purchase. downtownbrenham.com

Wineries

Downtown Uncorked: Downtown Uncorked is a wine bar, now located off William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station, designed as a place to meet for a quick pizza, dessert, or glass of wine before dinner. Downtown Uncorked is described as upscale but not pretentious, with a relaxed and formal atmosphere. facebook.com/uncorkedwinenwhiskey

Messina Hof Winery: Messina Hof Winery is one of the oldest wineries in Texas, with over 90 wines produced and available for consumption, both at their location and at liquor stores throughout the state. Visitors can do wine tastings in their gift shop, have lunch and a drink in their old-fashioned parlor, or stay the weekend in their ornate bed and breakfast. messinahof.com

Perrine Winery: Relax after a long day over a glass of wine at this family-owned winery that has an intimate and friendly atmosphere for small parties and get-togethers. The award-winning wines range from robust reds and crisp whites, refreshing fruit infused wines, to bubbly wines on tap. Guests can enjoy a tasting, glass, or bottle of wine with a meat and cheese plate. perrinewinery.com

Farmers Markets

Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market: This farmers’ market is year-around and brings together local producers, such as farmers, potters, gardeners, and more, with the community. Located in historic downtown Bryan, this pet-friendly market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

The Farm Patch Produce Market and Garden Center: The Farm Patch is an outdoor produce market and garden center in Bryan that offers a variety of produce and food products. Speciality items for sale include pecan pies, sourdough bread, rotisserie chicken salad, fruit baskets, and more. thefarmpatch.net

Brenham First Fridays Farmer and Artisan Market: Downtown Brenham hosts a farmers market on the first Friday of every month from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring homegrown fresh foods and homemade products in the heart of downtown Brenham. downtownbrenham.com

Bellville Farmers Market: The Bellville Farmers Market is held on the first Saturday of every month except January. It takes place at the Jim Bishop Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon. Vendors sell seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, local honey, fresh floral bouquets, and more. bellvillefarmersmarket.com

Navasota Farmers Market: The Navasota Farmers Market is held once a month in the Navasota Public Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market showcases various vendors selling crafts, baked goods, body products, and more. This month’s market will be held on Saturday, July 9. navasotatx.gov

Family Entertainment

Urban Air Adventure Park: Urban Air, voted Best Gym in America for Kids by Shape Magazine, is a local destination location for children’s birthday parties and family weekend activities. Park attractions include trampoline, trapeze, indoor skydiving, the “Leap of Faith” jump-off platform, mini-golf, a café, and more. urbanairtrampolinepark.com

Jumping World: Jumping World boasts a family-friendly environment with lots of inflatable and a number of activities and attractions, including tumbling lanes, a foam pit, basketball dunking, supreme dodgeball, and more. jwentertainment.com/location/bryan

Padlock Escape Games: Teams have one hour and one way out of one of three locked rooms and must work together to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and uncover mysteries, and find the key in order to unlock the door. This venue is appropriate for groups of friends and families, date night, birthday parties, church groups, and business team buildings. padlockescapegames.com

Escape Room BCS: This escape room option in College Station is designed to be challenging and fun for groups, co-workers, teammates, or friends to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape within a set time limit. Each room has a different theme and range of difficulty. Minimum age is 12. escaperoombcs.com

Grand Station Entertainment: Grand Station Entertainment is an all-in-one entertainment spot with a variety of options, including glow bowling, virtual reality games, laser tag, mini-golf, ax throwing, and a fully functional arcade. Party packages are available, and food and beverages are available for purchase. grandstationent.com

Spirit Ice Arena: With the scorching heat of Texas summer, Spirit Ice Arena provides a nice reprieve whether you’re a beginner or an expert on the ice or somewhere in between. In addition to public skating sessions, lessons are available in figure skating, hockey, freeskate, and more. spiriticearena.com

Nerdvana Vintage Arcade & Toys: Nerdvana Vintage Arcade & Toys captures that feeling of a retro arcade, allowing locals to play classic video games and indulge in ‘80s and ‘90s memorabilia available for purchase. The space accommodates small and large parties to rent for special occasions. The arcade has since moved from its original home on Longmire Drive to Post Oak Mall. vintagenerdvana.com

Shopping

Post Oak Mall: Post Oak Mall, located in the heart of the Brazos Valley, offers a premier shopping experience with high-quality retailers, including JCPenney, Dillard’s, Fossil, Torrid, Sephora, Journeys, LensCrafters, Claire’s, Forever 21, and more. postoakmall.com

Century Square: Century Square is a 60-acre dynamic community center just outside of Texas A&M University where residents, students, and visitors from out of town can shop, eat, and participate in community activities such as Century Square Cinema and Discovery on the Green. Century Square features boutiques such as Kendra Scott, lululemon, and Lucchese Bootmaker, as well as high-end restaurants like Porter’s, Blaze Pizza, and Piada Italian Street Food. century-square.com

Downtown Bryan: Continually growing and developing, downtown Bryan has grown into a haven for small businesses and local restaurants. Downtown Bryan offers an array of music, food, shopping, entertainment venues, and art that is the foundation for its designation as one of Texas’ Cultural Arts Districts. downtownbryan.com

Parks and Recreation

Lake Bryan: Lake Bryan is the Brazos Valley’s recreation destination for outdoors activities, including biking, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and camping. Kayaking and paddle board rentals are available. Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill is a veteran-owned entertainment venue, restaurant and bar with views by the shores of Lake Bryan. lakebryan.com

Bryan Aquatic Center: The Bryan Aquatic Center boasts an Olympic-sized heated pool, featuring two waterslides, a public diving board, a zero-depth beach entry area, and plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy the sun. The pool is open to the public throughout the year and is available for rent after hours on a first-come, first-served basis. bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/pools-and-aquatic-facilities

Washington-on-the-Brazos: Visit where Texas became Texas at Washington-on-the Brazos. Located in Washington County, this historical park offers a variety of family-friendly events and historic venues, including a recreation of an 1850s plantation. wheretexasbecametexas.org

City of College Station Pools and Splash Pads: Adamson Lagoon, Cindy Hallaran Pool, Fun for All Playground Splash Pad, and W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad are the hotspots to beat the heat this summer, ideal for spending time with friends or quality time with the family. cstx.gov

Lick Creek Park: The College Station park displays a variety of native plant and animal species, including the endangered Navasota Ladies Tresses. It also offers five miles of marked trails and provides opportunities for hiking, cycling, bird watching, equestrian activities, and nature study. Per city ordinance, dogs must be on a leash. Racoon Run Trail is the only off-leash trail in Lick Creek Park and dogs must be under voice control. cstx.gov

Fun for All Playground: The College Station playground is designed to serve various ability levels and incorporates educational aspects to spark imaginations. It’s a park where children of all abilities can play, families can join in the fun, and adults of all ages with physical or limiting abilities can enjoy the outdoors. cstx.gov

Live Theater Performances

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Get involved in the mystery from August 4 to 20, Thursdays through Saturdays. stagecenter.net

Head Over Heels: The Musical: This jukebox musical comedy will bring tears, laughter, and gossip to an ancient kingdom led by a Beat all their own. Feel the music at The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station from August 26 to September 11. theatrecompany.com/season-announcement

Sports

Brazos Valley Bombers: Head out to Travis Field to support the local collegiate summer baseball team, the Brazos Valley Bombers. Playing baseball in June and July, the Bombers are a great way to enjoy America’s Favorite Pastime in the B/CS area. bvbombers.com

Brazos Valley Roller Derby: BVRD exists and is united by its members' shared enthusiasm for the community and the sport of roller derby. The organization operates under the rules and regulations of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). The group aims to enhance the community by fostering athleticism, empowerment, and sportsmanship among skaters and supporters. It also strives to benefit local nonprofit organizations through charitable donations and services. brazosvalleyrollerderby.com

Brazos Valley Calvary FC: Pack the pitch this summer as Brazos Valley Calvary FC, a local USL League Two soccer team, fights its way to the top against other Brazos Valley opponents. Head to Travis Field to support the hometown team. Bvcavalryfc.com

Golf Courses

Traditions Club: Traditions Club is a private golf club in Bryan that serves as the home for the Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams. In the center of its 900 acres is the Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II Design championship golf course. traditionsclub.com

Pebble Creek Country Club: Pebble Creek Country Club is the only private club in College Station, providing a fun 18-hole golf course and a spacious 40,000 square foot clubhouse to members. This golf course, designed for both challenge and enjoyment by nationally recognized golf course architect Ken Dye, brings out the best in players of all skill levels, while leaving the best of nature in play. pebblecreek.cc

The Golf Club at Texas A&M: The Golf Club at Texas A&M is the premier golf course in B/CS, located right next door to the campus. A 71-par course, the Golf Club provides a fun and challenging golfing experience. golfclubtamu.com

City Course at the Phillips Event Center: Part of the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest is a thrilling 18-hole golf course, with tight fairways and small greens making a challenge for experienced golfers. Locals can sign up for a full golf membership or can join as a guest. phillipsevents.com/golf

Pecan Lakes Golf Course: Located in Navasota, Pecan Lakes Golf Course provides a blend of challenging play for golfers of any skill level and a beautiful course to play through. pecanlakesgolfclub.net

Bluejack National: Bluejack National in Montgomery is the first Tiger Woods-designed golf course opened in the United States, providing a course with no rough that was rated the number one residential course in Texas by Golfweek. bluejacknational.com

Trivia Nights

Harvey Washbangers: This laundromat and burger bar combo ‘mustache’ you a question! Enjoy some good grub and friendly rivalry at this 1950s-themed restaurant and bar every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. They also have Kids Eat Free Sundays, Thirsty Thursday Flight Nights, and other deals throughout the week. washbangers.com

O’Bannon’s Taphouse: O’Bannon’s hosts a fun trivia night every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. With a lively atmosphere and great weekly specials, O’Bannon’s is a great place to end your evening. obannonstaphouse.com

P.O.E.T.S. Billiards and Bar: P.O.E.T.S. Billiards and Bar is a great sports bar and hangout destination for anyone, with 43 beers on tap, a variety of activities to enjoy with friends, including pool tables and a poker table, and an assortment of fun events almost every night, including live music three nights a week, karaoke on Friday nights, and more. P.O.E.T.S. Billiards and Bar hosts an adult-themed trivia night on Monday nights. facebook.com/POETSBilliardsBCS

RX Pizza: Chow down on some pizza and answer obscure trivia with Aggieland Trivia at RX Pizza in downtown Bryan. Trivia begins at 8 p.m. every Thursday and is completely free. Guests can flex their brain while sipping on house-made drinks and artisan pizza. destinationbryan.com/events/trivia-at-rx-pizza

Art Galleries & Museums

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley: This nonprofit organization is invested in advocating for the arts. Enjoy the in-house art galleries, attend an art class, or introduce children to the arts through the offered after-school programs. acbv.org

Benz Gallery of Floral Art: Several genres of art are displayed in this gallery, located on the Texas A&M University campus. Perouse amongst bronze sculptures and wax-casted floral arrangements, as well as historical pieces. visit.cstx.gov/listing/benz-gallery-of-floral-art/30/

Brazos Valley Natural History Museum: Enjoy dinosaur fossils, live animals, historical Texas artifacts and more at this museum, featuring an array of exhibits, as well as special rotating exhibits as well. Be on the lookout for the new special exhibit coming soon! brazosvalleymuseum.org/

Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley: This museum is a great place to bring kids to enjoy interactive exhibits, such as Main Street, a kid-sized version of a small town. Host birthday parties or enjoy the many events offered. cmbv.org

Cushing Memorial Library & Archives: Enjoy a plethora of historical newspapers, books and art at this library, which also holds exhibitions of all kinds. Right now, visit for Wild Life, which invites artists to create their own interpretations of the word. cushing.library.tamu.edu

Degallery: Classes, exhibits and competitions are offered at Degallery, “where everyone is an artist”. You may also host your own event for special occasions and bring your own food and drinks to class while you connect with your inner Picasso. Business hours are different each day, so be sure to check their website before you arrive. degallery.us

Texas A&M University Galleries: Featuring 19th and 20th century American art, the Forsyth Galleries and the J. Wayne Stark Galleries include a number of artists’ work for the community to enjoy. Glass art and paintings are the main art featured, and most showcase the historical events of the time, such as westward expansion. uart.tamu.edu

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum: The main exhibit includes gifts that president and Mrs. Bush received during his time in office, while various other exhibits rotate. Currently, enjoy Oceans of Plastic, featuring art made from trash found on Texas beaches and running until August 1. bush41.org/exhibits/current

Museum of the American G.I.: Featuring restored and running vehicles from as far back as WW1, this museum is dedicated to showcasing military history. Enjoy classes like Hands-On History or memorial events for veterans. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. americangimuseum.org/contact/

Sam Houston Sanders Corps of Cadets Center: This museum pays homage to the Corps of Cadets and depicts their history from 1876. Also featured is some Texas A&M University history around several aspects and traditions of the school. visit.cstx.gov/listing/sam-houston-sanders-corps-of-cadets-center/18/

Wright Gallery: The Wright Gallery displays art that honors diversity and brings awareness to social issues. Enjoy exhibits such as Fresh Vision II, a student exhibition that will be on until Sept. 8. The gallery isoppen 8 a m to 4 p m on Monday through Friday. arch.tamu.edu/about/facilities/wright-gallery

Off the Beaten Path

The Break Room: The Break Room in Bryan offers a unique outlet for anger and frustration that offers many options for destruction, including a rage room, paint spatter room, car smash, and a glow-in-the-dark room. Whether you want to relieve stress or just have fun destroying TVs, the Break Room is a fun place for parties, family entertainment, team building, corporate events, and more. thebreakroombryan.com

Halo Bar: Halo Bar in downtown Bryan is the premier dance club in the Brazos Valley. Halo is staffed with award-winning DJs and state-of-the-art audio and video equipment on their two levels of the club. Events at Halo include a karaoke night hosted every Thursday night, and a noteworthy drag show hosted Friday and Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. facebook.com/HALOBCS

Hurricane Harry’s: Boot scootin’ boogie your way over to Hurricane Harry’s. Located just off of Northgate, Hurricane Harry’s is a great bar and dance hall to enjoy a fun Saturday night with friends or family. Harry’s has live music on Friday nights, and a variety of special discounts, including College Thursday Night, Ladies Night, an Aggie Ring discount night, and more. harrys.bcsclubs.com